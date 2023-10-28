How to skip Nether portal animation in Minecraft

Mojang keeps adding all kinds of new features to Minecraft that help players in various ways. Apart from adding new mobs, structures, items, blocks, and more, the developers also bring new technical features like commands that can help players who tinker with the sandbox game. In recent snapshots, Mojang has introduced yet another extremely useful command that essentially lets players alter their portal animation duration.

Since some users might be annoyed by how long the nether portal animation takes, there is now a trick to remove it altogether.

Steps to completely remove the nether portal animation in Minecraft

1) Download the latest snapshot 23w43a

You need to download the latest Minecraft snapshot from the game launcher (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to download the latest snapshot, version 23w43a, from the official game launcher. This is because there is a new gamerule command input that allows you to alter the nether portal time, and it is only present in the newest snapshots.

Head to the official game launcher, click on Java Edition's section, open the drop-down menu that shows versions that can be installed, select the 'latest snapshot' version with 23w43a written, and then hit play.

The launcher will automatically download all the necessary files to run the game.

2) Create a new world with cheats enabled

Cheats must be enabled so that you can use commands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since it is a snapshot world, you need to create a brand-new world since existing worlds can get corrupted. While creating a new world, you must make sure that the cheats are enabled since commands won't work without cheats.

3) Enter the command to completely remove nether portal loading animation

This particular gamerule command must be input in order to remove nether portal loading time in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you are in a new world in the snapshot, you can simply create a nether portal using obsidian, flint, and steel, and then type the new gamerule command input.

The exact command line will be '/gamerule playersNetherPortalDefaultDelay 1'. This will essentially remove the screen shake animation whenever you go through the portal. Although, in creative mode, the game already has this set to 1, it will also work if you are in survival mode.

The game will only show the loading terrain message and not the entire animation, which is much more convenient. This can be great for those who quickly want to pop in and out of the nether portal without wasting any time seeing the animation.

Unfortunately, players will have to use a new Minecraft snapshot world to use the command as of now. This will soon be released in the Minecraft 1.20.3 incremental update and can be used in any existing world as well.