How to spawn cats in Minecraft

In their Minecraft journey, players will come across a variety of different animals inspired by real-world creatures. Some of them are tameable by feeding food such as wolves, parrots, cats, etc.

Cats are one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft. They have been in the game for almost a decade. These feline creatures are usually found in villages. A black cat also spawns in a swamp hut when it's generated for the first time.

At a time, players may only find a few cats in villages. But, like almost every other mob in Minecraft, players can create a farm for cats as well. This article informs players about the cat spawning mechanism and how they can get an army of adorable felines.

Spawning cats in Minecraft

Spawning mechanism

Players will usually find wild cats running around in villages, but their spawning condition is not related to villages. Cats only spawn in villages when it's generated for the first time. To spawn more cats, players will need villagers.

Like iron golems, villagers are also capable of spawning cats in Minecraft. In Java Edition, If there are four beds and a villager, the game will spawn a cat in a radius of 16 blocks from the center of the village. Players can get multiple beds and villagers to get up to 10 cats at a time.

After the limit is reached, cats will stop spawning. Players can overcome the limitation by teleporting cats to the Nether realm. This way, players can get all types of cats in Minecraft. Players on Bedrock Edition have different spawning conditions for cats.

In Bedrock Edition, cats only spawn when at least four villagers occupy four beds. Unlike in Java Edition, a village can have only five cats, including any cats from outside. After getting their preferred cat variant, players can breed them to get as many cats as they want.

Uses of cats

After learning cat's spawning conditions, players can easily create an automatic cat farm using nothing but villagers. Players can lure cats by using rabbits and move them away from the spawning area. But why will anybody need so many cats in Minecraft?

Mobs like creepers and phantoms are scared of cats. Due to their natural fear of cats, players can use cats to keep these annoying hostile mobs away from their base. Cats are also used in creeper farms to force creepers into a trap.

