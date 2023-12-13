How to stop time in Minecraft

Minecraft measures the passage of time through the use of simulation ticks. Each tick represents one cycle of a successful game loop, including the various state changes that can occur for blocks and entities. While players have been able to manipulate ticks (and therefore time) in the past, the 1.20.4 update presents a new means of altering the flow of time in the title.

After being implemented in experimental snapshots/previews over the last several weeks, the advent of the tick command in Minecraft 1.20.4 has provided several new ways to manipulate game ticks. This includes the ability to completely freeze time and all game actions except for the player and any entity they might be riding.

How to freeze time in Minecraft with the tick command

The tick command can freeze all time simulations in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Among other functions that the tick command possesses in Minecraft, the subcommand "freeze" allows you to completely pause game action, which applies to all blocks and entities. That includes thrown/fired projectiles, mob movements/behaviors, and more. You can then use the "unfreeze" subcommand to revert to ordinary time simulation afterward.

You can freeze time with the tick command by following these steps:

Before starting, ensure that you've enabled cheats. This can be accomplished during world creation or by opening the game to LAN on Java Edition or enabling them in the settings menu in Bedrock Edition. Next, open your chat console and enter "/tick freeze" without quotations. Press enter. The command should activate immediately and freeze all in-game actions except your own and those of any entity you're riding, like a mob. Once you're satisfied and want to activate time's passage again, open your chat console again and enter "/time unfreeze" without quotations.

That's all there is to it! Thanks to the time manipulation that the tick command possesses, you can experiment with several different aspects of the game world. This includes mob behavior, fluid movements, and the operation of redstone machinery, among other interesting applications.

The command should also prove to be invaluable for those attempting to debug the game or their redstone creations, as the tick command can also fast-forward a certain number of ticks, which may make it useful for tweaking fanmade data packs and many other forms of in-game content.

Many fans are already sharing their tick-based creations using the command across social media platforms, showing just a sliver of what the new function is capable of.

Overall, this command should have quite a reputation as the game continues to evolve, particularly when new major content is released, such as the Minecraft 1.21 update debut.

Since essentially every block state and entity is controllable through the tick command, the future is bright for players who are willing to experiment and try out the various subcommands available. Who knows what the Minecraft community will come up with in the coming days, weeks, and months?