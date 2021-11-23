How to summon agent in Minecraft Education Edition

The agent is an NPC in Minecraft Education Edition. NPCs are not present in Minecraft, but they are extremely common in many other games. Minecraft Education Edition introduces players to tons of features that aren't in Minecraft and NPCs is one of the biggest.

The agent is intended to teach players about computer coding, as all features in Education Edition are used to teach something. As such, the agent is a completely blank slate. Players control what the agent does and how it functions. Here's how to get one and then use it properly.

Using an agent properly in Minecraft Education Edition

Agents can only be introduced through the use of a spawn egg. However, this spawn egg is not available in the Creative inventory. Rather, a command is used to give players the correct spawn egg. The agent spawn egg can be obtained with the command: "/give @s spawn_egg 1 56."

Agents have to be spawned with an egg given through a command. (Image via Minecraft)

The agent is used with Code Connection for Minecraft/Code Builder (a Minecraft Education Edition lesson) and can be edited using a visual programming language, which helps to teach about coding. Everything is geared towards education, but coding is something that players won't learn much about elsewhere.

Scott Stein @jetscott Coding via agent or JavaScript in Minecraft education. Pretty cool Coding via agent or JavaScript in Minecraft education. Pretty cool https://t.co/NgDvPsviEF

It can be taught to do the following, with the right codes:

Attack enemies

Break blocks or other items

Drop items to players

Detect entities or redstone charges

Teleport to a player (with commands)

Make a garden and plant crops

Build with blocks (rudimentarily)

Collect common resources.

Agents can also be coded to look a certain way, say certain phrases and interact with players just like an NPC in another game might be able to do. It's all up to the player.

D @3verestCollege Agent from minecraft education edition!!! Agent from minecraft education edition!!! https://t.co/Pi9N25io72

This is an Education Edition feature, but it isn't completely restricted to those who have purchased Minecraft Education Edition. Instead, Bedrock Edition players can simply open a new Creative world and toggle Education features on (before beginning the world). Unfortunately, this does not extend to Java Edition.

