How to summon llama in Minecraft Dungeons 

Minecraft players are familiar with llamas spitting at them, and now Minecraft Dungeons mobs can be, too.

Llamas, which have historically accompanied the Wandering Traders, are a standalone mob in Minecraft Dungeons that can be summoned to assist the player. It's not as useful as summoning a wolf, but it can be very helpful nonetheless.

As mentioned, these particular mobs can't spawn in a level and be tamed, they have to be summoned to help the player. This isn't a command like it is in Minecraft, but rather an item.

Here's how to summon a llama.

Summoning a llama to help Minecraft Dungeons players

There are two different kinds of llamas in Minecraft Dungeons. One is summonable and the other isn't. The non-summonable ones simply wander about as a neutral mob. They do not have carpets or chests on their backs. When one is freed from a cage, it will perform a dance of gratitude.

Since they are neutral, they will become hostile and spit at players when provoked.

viv @itsvivpai minecraft dungeons is so fun LOOK AT MY LLAMA minecraft dungeons is so fun LOOK AT MY LLAMA https://t.co/IaFDpxcoGY

The summonable kind will use that ability to help the player. Llamas are summoned with Wonderful Wheat. After being summoned, they will immediately spit at hostile mobs, which deals damage to them upon contact.

Wonderful Wheat is a Minecraft Dungeons artifact that is only used for summoning llamas. It looks like a bunch of wheat stalks tied together with a red tie at the bottom.

The following levels can drop Wonderful Wheat to players:

Arch Haven

Cacti Canyon

Obsidian Pinnacle

Panda Plateau (DLC)

Basalt Deltas (DLC)

They can also be purchased from the Village Merchant and the Luxury Merchant for emeralds.

There is a 30-second cooldown, but once an existing llama is killed, another can be summoned, provided the player has more of the item.

Wonderful Wheat generally comes in the "Common" rarity (Image via Mojang)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In order to use Wonderful Wheat, players have to equip it beforehand. It has to be put into one of the three-item slots available to Minecraft Dungeons players in their build. These items can be very useful, so players should make sure they really need to use Wonderful Wheat.

Edited by R. Elahi