How to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta 1.16.220.52

The Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta was released just yesterday on March 18th 2021. This beta adds new exuberant cave blocks and changes the downward generation of the world to -64.

This beta adds blocks such as: Azalea flowers that can be placed on dirt blocks, Azalea leaves, cave vines that may drop glow berries, Moss carpet, etc! The new beta update gives players an inside look at what could be future versions of Minecraft.

The new beta also includes bug fixes, adds new sounds, fixed virtual reality bugs, added new animations to mobs and more to the game! Caves and canyons will now generate all the way down to Y -64.

Players can download the new Minecraft beta on platforms that support Google Play. Players will not be able to join non beta players while previewing the beta, and players should keep in mind that this is just a beta, so not everything will be stable.

This article will explain to players how to download the beta on each platform.

How to download the latest Minecraft beta!

Xbox & Windows 10

Navigate to the store app located on the Windows 10 or Xbox one Search for the xbox insider hub app Download and install the xbox insider hub app Wait for the installation to complete Launch the Xbox insider app Navigate to insider content then select the Minecraft beta Keep in mind it is just a beta and report any bugs found to mojang.

Android

In order to download the Minecraft Beta on Android, players will need to use an updated device that supports Google Play. Unfortunately platforms without the Google Play service will not be able to download the Minecraft beta.

Purchase the game off of the google play store In the description click on the “join beta” link that is located in the description Click on “become tester” Wait for the update to begin in the store Keep in mind the game is just a beta, report any bugs seen to mojang

What is the point of a beta?

The goal of the beta is for the creators of the game to make sure that players can run the game successfully and to try to spot as many bugs as possible. The creators are trying to test the reliability of the game and want to receive feedback from players on what can be improved or what is still needed to work on.

Betas pretty much add the finishing touch to games, and give the creator an idea on what should be done in the next update.

