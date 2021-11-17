How to transport Minecraft villagers using furnace minecarts

Transporting villagers is done in a number of different ways in Minecraft, including boats and minecarts, but players can also use furnace minecarts to give their villagers a little bit of a boost.

Most Minecraft players know villagers can be nudged into minecarts and boats, but with minecarts in particular, there's an additional method that can help propel villagers along. Players who may not have redstone or powered rails on hand have an alternative. This comes in the form of furnace minecarts, which are moved using the fuel placed in the furnace.

Minecraft: Using a minecart with a furnace to move villagers via the "train method"

A furnace minecart emitting smoke as it pushes the other minecart along (Image via Mojang)

Since Minecraft players can move furnace minecarts along by placing fuel within their furnaces, making it possible to push a villager's minecart without using powered rails or other redstone machinery. This can be done in a few short steps:

Place a minecart on a rail system that reaches the desired location. Nudge or otherwise lure a Minecraft villager into this minecart. Place a furnace minecart behind the villager's minecart. The furnace cart should sit behind the villager cart so that both point in the direction of the desired destination. The player must then stand behind the furnace minecart and add fuel to it. This can be done with coal, a bucket of lava, or other sources of fuel like wood blocks. More fuel will be required the longer the distance the carts must travel. By placing the fuel from behind the furnace cart, the player will bump it forward. Now that it is fueled, the furnace minecart will move on its own in the direction the player pointed it. If done correctly, the furnace minecart should push the villager minecart along as they both travel down the rail system to the desired destination.

Although this furnace minecart "train method" in Minecraft can take quite a bit of fuel, if players are moving villagers across large distances, it can be incredibly helpful for those that don't have the materials to create powered rails in bulk.

Furnace minecarts aren't just for moving villagers either, anything that can be placed in a minecart can be moved with this method, thanks to a train grouping of furnace minecarts. Even players can hop in and take a ride while adding fuel as they go.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider