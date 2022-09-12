How to turn off fog in Minecraft without OptiFine

Minecraft has such a massive world map that players can soak in the view of several chunks by climbing a mountain and looking at the horizon. However, after a certain point, they won't be able to see anything due to fog. Even if players increase their render distance, it will remain after a certain number of chunks.

Fog is an in-game graphical feature that is consistent no matter what players do in the vanilla version. Hence, one of the best ways to remove the fog is by using OptiFine. This graphical and performance mod specifically offers them a toggle feature for fog.

However, if they do not want to use OptiFine and simply want to remove the fog, there is another mod for it.

Remove Minecraft fog via a mod without OptiFine

NoFog mod

Difference between regular fog and no fog using the mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a fairly popular mod on the CurseForge website that simply removes all kinds of fog from the entire game. Its creator, Tommeh2, explained how tweaking advanced config files after the 1.16.5 update allowed them to create it.

This mod can work with both Fabric and Forge API. However, it's important to remember that it will remove all the fog from the entire world since it simply toggles it off from the config file itself. Hence, if players want the feature back in the game, they will have to disable or remove the mod entirely.

Steps to install the mod

1) Install Forge app

CurseForge app for Minecraft download page (Image via Sportskeeda)

Previously, players had to install the Forge API and shift the mods manually. However, Forge have released their app to easily install various software and create a tweaked version of the game in no time.

To download it, players can search CurseForge App and click on the first link. Later, they can install the app normally and run it.

2) Install a modded version of the game

Creating a custom profile with latest Forge API and Minecraft's version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players are in the Forge app, they can select Minecraft from the game list, click on Create Custom Profile, and simply select the latest Forge and game versions. This will create a custom, modded game version that will be able to run various mods.

3) Install the NoFog mod

NoFog is available for Minecraft 1.19.2 version as well (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players click on the modded game version, they will be able to add content or mods to it. They should simply search NoFog and click on install. The Forge app will automatically download the mod and transfer it to the mods folder. Once everything is done, players can run the game as usual.

A different game launcher will run where only Minecraft's modded version will be installed. Players can simply hit Play and enter a world. However, they should remember that they will have to transfer their world saves to the modded game version since Forge creates a brand new installation and game folder.

