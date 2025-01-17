How to turn netherrack into a decent building block in Minecraft

Minecraft has loads of blocks that you can craft and use to create all kinds of structures. Since building is a massive part of the game, the community always finds a way to combine blocks to create unique themes in their bases or other projects. However, most blocks that you will get in abundance are those that do not look the prettiest; cobblestone from the Overworld and netherrack from the Nether are good examples of this.

While cobblestone can be converted into stone brick blocks, this article will explain how to get nether brick blocks out of netherrack.

Why and how netherrack can be converted into a beautiful building block in Minecraft

Why should netherrack be considered a viable building block material?

You will be mining lots of netherrack in the Nether (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

When you enter the Nether for the very first time, you will be greeted with a mysterious and eerie biome, with various neutral and hostile mobs. There is a high chance you will spawn in the Nether Wastes, as that is the most common biome in the hellish realm.

Trending

This area is filled with netherrack — the most common block in the entire dimension. These look like red cobblestone blocks and can be easily mined with a pickaxe.

When you start exploring the Nether, you will be mining and collecting a lot of netherrack in your inventory. Hence, it will eventually pile up in your storage, just like cobblestone.

Because you will have an abundance of netherrack in possession, it automatically becomes a good option to be used as a building block. However, the block's texture is not the most appealing. This is where its conversion viability comes into the discussion.

Netherrack can be converted into nether brick blocks

Netherrack can be converted into nether brick blocks that are great for building structures (Image via Mojang Studios)

Though netherrack is not the most visually appealing block in Minecraft, its byproducts are.

First, you must take loads of netherrack and start smelting them. A lava farm that can offer hot liquid as furnace fuel will be quite helpful in this situation since you will be smelting a lot of blocks.

Once a netherrack block smelts, you will obtain one nether brick as an item. You must collect four of these nether bricks and combine them on the crafting table to get a nether brick block.

As the name suggests, nether brick blocks have a dark brownish-red hue and a brick texture. They look much more polished and beautiful on most structures and are also strong as a building material.

This way, you can use up all the netherrack in your inventory and turn it into beautiful building blocks in Minecraft.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!