How to turn a nitwit into a normal villager in Minecraft Bedrock

While exploring the game, Minecraft presents various mobs that spawn in different places. Most of them are spawned on their own when certain conditions in the game are met, such as the required light levels for hostile mobs. Minecraft is also home to quite a few passive mobs, with villagers being the most beneficial of them all, as they can be turned into traders.

That said, there is a certain type of villager that does nothing. It is called a nitwit and can be identified by its unique green robe.

Convert nitwit into normal villager in Minecraft Bedrock

In Minecraft Java Edition, if a player finds a nitwit in a village, they cannot convert it into a trader or have it harvest crops in their automatic farms. The same was true in Bedrock Edition until players found an unusual trick that allowed them to turn nitwits into regular villagers.

To do so, gamers must turn them into a zombie villager first and then cure them. For some reason, doing this turns them into regular villagers instead of turning them back to nitwits.

How to turn a nitwit into a zombie

A zombie and a nitwit trapped together (Image via Mojang)

Turning a nitwit into a zombie villager is very easy, as all players need to do is have a zombie attack the villager. It is important to trap the nitwit, as once it turns into a zombie, it will start attacking the player.

Players should note that the probability of a nitwit turning into a zombie villager depends on the world difficulty. On Easy, the chances of this happening are 0%, 50% on Normal, and 100% on Hard.

Cure a zombie villager

Two zombie villagers (Image via Mojang)

To cure a zombie villager in Minecraft, players must have a golden apple and a splash potion of weakness. The splash potion allows the player to weaken the mob from a distance. The next step is to heal the mob using an unenchanted golden apple.

Brewing recipe of the potion of weakness in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A potion of weakness can be created on the brewing stand using a fermented spider eye and a water bottle, as shown in the above image. Blaze powder will also be required to start the brewing process.

Once players have acquired the potion of weakness, they can turn it into a splash potion by placing it on the brewing stand with gunpowder. This will convert the potion of weakness into a throwable splash potion, which can be used to cure a zombie villager from a distance.

Golden apple crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

The other required item, the golden apple, is much easier to acquire as players can craft it on the crafting table. The required ingredients are eight gold ingots and an apple.

Using the potion of weakness and the golden apple on the zombie villager will make it shake for a bit until it turns into a regular villager. Players may have to repeat this process a few times to convert the zombie.

Poll : 0 votes