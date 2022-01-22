How to turn PvP off in a Minecraft server

Minecraft is well known for its intense PvP servers, where players battle it out to see who is the most skilled at combat. These PvP based servers are extremely popular among some crowds of gamers, but others instead opt for a more laid-back experience with PvP disabled.

Those less keen on Minecraft PvP may wish to disable it on their server. Doing so is relatively easy and can be completed within a few easy steps. There are also multiple ways to do this such that server admins can pick whatever works best for them.

Easiest ways to disable PvP combat on a Minecraft server

As previously mentioned, there are several ways in which admins can disable PvP on their servers. The main methods will be detailed below, but they should all achieve the same result.

Method 1: Modify server.properties file

Gamers need to change the PvP setting to disable PvP

The first way and arguably the easiest way to turn off PvP on any server is to simply edit the server.properties file. This file contains many key configuration settings and can be found in the root directory of the Minecraft server.

Once the file has been located, users need to change the setting "pvp=true" to "pvp=false". After this is done, they need to save the file and reboot their server.

Method 2: Use WorldGuard

WorldGuard is a great plugin for toggling PvP in certain areas (Image via Spigot)

Players running a Spigot or PaperSpigot server can download the WorldGuard plugin and use this to set up regions in which PvP will be disabled inside. The cool thing about this method is that PvP can only be disabled in certain spots of the world, which is perfect for creating things like safezones and spawn points.

To disable PvP inside a region, gamers need to create the region, and type /region flag <region name> pvp deny

Method 3: Scoreboard Method

This method is particularly excellent for those playing on a local LAN server. It will require cheats to be enabled, however.

Also Read Article Continues below

In order to perform the scoreboard method to turn off PvP, users first need to type the command: /scoreboard teams add PvP and then, for all those online individually, type: /scoreboard teams join PvP <your player name> and after this, finally run the command: /scoreboard teams option PvP friendlyfire false.

Edited by Ravi Iyer