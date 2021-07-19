5 best places to spawn in Minecraft

Where a player spawns in Minecraft can make or break a survival game.

Because of the infinite world generation possibilities, players can potentially spawn nearly anywhere on a Minecraft map. Sometimes these spawns are less than ideal and incredibly inconvenient, but other times, Minecraft gamers can get lucky and spawn at good points.

While every individual has a preferred spawn point in a new Minecraft world, some areas are undoubtedly better.

Please note: this article is objective and reflects the views of the author*

Top 5 Minecraft spawn locations

5) Near multiple biomes

Image via Minecraft

Whether in overworld or nether, it is always good to spawn in an area that has a variety of biomes.

For example, a great spawn in the overworld could be at the intersection of a plains, mountain and badland biome. Players can gather basic materials in the plains, more important materials like stone and iron from the caves in the mountains and can even explore the exposed mineshafts and mine lots of gold in the badlands.

In the nether, a great spawn might be in a nether wastes near a warped forest. Players can navigate through the terrifying realm easiest through the nether wastes, and then they can utilize the warped forest to collect ender pearls.

4) Near a cave or ravine

Image via Minecraft

Starting a new world that spawns players near a cave or ravine can prove to be quite fruitful. Caves or ravines are great sources of awesome and necessary ores. Plus, they’re great places to collect building blocks like a plethora of cobblestone.

These areas can sometimes even spawn diamonds depending on the generation of the world. Regardless, ravines and caves are ideal places to explore early on in a survival game to help players advance through gameplay quickly.

3) Near a valuable structure

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Structures are immensely helpful for Minecraft players as they provide a variety of interesting loot. Nearly every structure will come with loot chests. Common Minecraft structures include desert temples and shipwrecks.

2) Near a village

Image via Minecraft Wiki

When it comes to structures, villages are a separate category. Not only are they common structures in Minecraft, they are also the most diverse.

Players who spawn in or near a village don't have to worry about food, thanks to the hay blocks scattered throughout. Hay can easily be turned into bread.

Plus, villages will almost always have lots of loot chests with helpful items. Sometimes this will include armor and weapons, which can quickly eliminate the need for hard work.

1) Nether fortress

Image via Minecraft

One of the most annoying parts of playing Minecraft in survival mode is finding a nether fortress. This is especially the case during speed runs. That’s why going through a nether portal to discover the spawn is near, or even within, a nether fortress is one of the best things.

Spawning in or around a nether fortress saves so much time since players do not have to go on a long, treacherous journey to find one.

