Top 5 most difficult places to spawn in Minecraft

When playing on a random Minecraft seed, there is always a chance of players spawning in inconvenient locations.

It’s easy to give up right away when a new survival Minecraft world loads in, and the spawn does not look fruitful. Many Minecraft players purposefully avoid issues like these by scouting seeds that provide them with interesting world terrains. Sometimes, gamers are up for the challenge of beating Minecraft with a difficult spawn point.

5 difficult Minecraft spawns

5) Desert

Image via Minecraft

When players spawn in the desert, it may take them a while to obtain trees to make tools. There are no trees to be found in the desert, so spawning in these biomes will start off gamers with a major disadvantage.

Luckily, there’s usually some salvation in the surrounding biomes on a typical Minecraft seed. Plus, players can break dead bushes to stock up on sticks while they search for nearby trees.

4) In the nether wall

Image via Minecraft

Another really inconvenient spawn in Minecraft is one that involves going through a nether portal for the first time in a new world. There is a chance of spawning directly inside a huge chunk of nether blocks completely surrounding the portal.

This situation is difficult for a number of reasons. First, players will need to dig all around them to see the surrounding terrain. This will surely break a pickaxe in no time, so the materials for a backup will need to be ready.

There is no easy way to determine which direction is ideal to dig. Gamers simply have to go with their gut and hope that there’s a nether fortress not too far away. Whichever way a player decides, there is a frightful chance of mining directly into just a single block of lava waiting to pour out.

3) At the bottom of a hole

Image via Reddit user LordMarcel

One Reddit user with the username LordMarcel discovered and shared this unfortunate spawn.

This Minecraft player spawned at the bottom of a deep hole in the ground. Since there are no trees to make tools in this situation, the only solution is to take the time to dig out of the hole one block at a time. In a drop this deep, a task like this will surely take forever.

Not only will getting out of this spawn location be time consuming, players won’t even be able to keep any of the blocks that have to be broken. However, there will likely be some immediate resources to grab from the sides of the hole once out and well-equipped.

Gamers who want to put this difficult spawn to the test can load in this seed: 3359547565985414711

2) Tiny stranded ocean island

Image via Minecraft Village Seeds

One of the worst feelings when starting a new survival world is loading into the map for the first time to discover nothing but a few blocks to stand on. Although rare, it is possible to spawn on a measly single block of sand in the middle of a large ocean.

Oceans don’t offer players items, so this spawn makes for a dreadful start. Starting off a in new world with no trees is one thing, but it’s an entirely different thing when there’s not a tree for hundreds of blocks.

Players who spawn in this kind of location will need to be ready to swim for a while in search of land. They should be incredibly careful while traveling and find a bed as soon as possible in order to avoid dying and having to respawn in the middle of nowhere again.

1) Above a lava pool

Image via Pinterest

Finally getting to the nether in a survival world can feel like a huge accomplishment, but there’s nothing more disappointing than going through the nether portal only to hover over a large lava pool. With this spawn, players can easily fall into the lava on accident as there are no blocks other than the four messily obsidian to walk on.

Dying in a pool of lava in the nether is one of the worst ways to die in Minecraft. Every item in a player’s inventory will burn immediately upon death. Spawning into the nether above nothing but lava is extremely risky for this reason.

Any player who experiences this nether spawn will want to stock up on building blocks to help them build outward and eventually onto safer ground. Even then, it is likely that a ghast will come by and shoot either a player or the blocks used to build. No matter what, this spawn is by far the worst one to experience in Minecraft.

Also read: 5 most embarrassing ways to die in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Gautham Balaji