How to unlock all recipes in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players are required to combine different items to create new ones. The game features distinctive crafting recipes for craftable items, accessible to players through the recipe book. This book is present in the inventory and select blocks like the crafting table, smoker, and furnace.

By employing the recipe book, players can craft items without the need to memorize their recipes. It also allows them to browse the catalog to unveil new items and the necessary ingredients. However, by default, the majority of the recipes are locked. This article will guide you on unlocking all crafting recipes in Minecraft.

Guide to unlocking every recipe in Minecraft

With the introduction of version 1.12 in 2017, the recipe book became a pivotal addition to the game. Its implementation marked a significant shift for Minecraft players, eliminating the need to memorize or manually record crafting recipes.

The convenience it offered in performing various tasks within the game made Minecraft more accessible, drawing in a larger player base.

How to use the recipe book

Recipe book on crafting table (Image via Mojang)

Utilizing the recipe book is a straightforward process - simply open the inventory and click on the green book adjacent to the crafting grid. However, due to the crafting grid's limitation to a 2x2 configuration, only a restricted number of recipes are visible here.

One must open the recipe book within the crafting table to access the full array of crafting recipes. There's a caveat. The recipe book will only showcase a subset of recipes, primarily determined by the ingredients currently available in the inventory.

Unlocking recipes

All recipes unlocked (Image via Mojang)

While the recipe book is indeed a game-changer, its utility could be significantly enhanced if all the recipes were unlocked. The availability of all recipes would empower survival mode players to explore and gain knowledge about new items and the necessary crafting ingredients.

Unlocking 1174 recipes (Image via Mojang)

Fortunately, achieving this is straightforward with a simple command. In a world where cheats are enabled, players should enter "/recipe give * " in the chat window. Instantaneously, all 1174 crafting recipes (as of version 1.20) in-game will become accessible for the player specified in the command.

How to enable cheats

World creation screen (Image via Mojang)

To utilize commands, it is essential to have cheats enabled. Enabling cheats is a prerequisite for Java and Bedrock Edition players when creating a new world. Java Edition players have the option to enable cheats in an existing world.

Follow these steps to temporarily activate cheats in an existing world in Java Edition -

Step 1: Load the desired world.

Load the desired world. Step 2: Press the escape key to open the pause menu.

Press the escape key to open the pause menu. Step 3: Click on the "Open to LAN" button.

Click on the "Open to LAN" button. Step 4: Enable cheats and select "Start LAN World".

Cheats can now be utilized until the user exits the world. This provides a straightforward method for swiftly implementing desired changes to the world using a few commands.