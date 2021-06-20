How to update Minecraft 1.16 version to 1.17 on Android devices

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was divided, and the first part has already been released on June 8th, 2021. Unfortunately for fans, the most thrilling Cave biomes and Mountain generation changes are planned to be introduced in the second part of the update.

Players have a lot of new content to enjoy in version 1.17 of Minecraft, which is available to download now. Players have been introduced to three new mobs in the part 1 of the Caves & Cliffs update: axolotls, goats, and glow squid.

Along with the new mobs, items, and block-like spyglass, tinted glass, copper, and deepslate ores have also been added to the game, changing the mining and caving experience a little bit before the cave biomes arrive.

Players that haven't tried the update are missing out on a lot of content, and this article can guide them through the update process of Minecraft from version 1.16 or previous to 1.17 on Android devices.

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!



↣ https://t.co/TB9PfiPLOP ↢ pic.twitter.com/1KVXQ1qZNH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 8, 2021

Steps to update Minecraft to version 1.17 on Android devices

Minecraft 1.17 Pocket Edition homescreen (Image via Minecraft)

Installing the game for the first time

This is the procedure for players that haven't installed Minecraft yet on their Android devices.

Players need to make sure they have at least 500 MB of storage on their phone.

Navigate to the play store.

Click on the search bar on the top.

Type Minecraft and search.

Find Minecraft and click on "install."

Complete the payment process, and the game will start downloading. Once downloaded, it will install on its own.

Updating the game from the previous version

These are the steps for players who already have an older version of the game installed on their Android devices and are looking to update to version 1.17. These players don't have to pay for the game as they've already paid for it once when they've installed it for the first time.

They need to make sure their devices have 500 MB or more storage free in internal storage.

Navigate to the play store.

Click on the profile picture of their google account.

Click on "Manage apps & device."

Click on "Updates available."

Find Minecraft and click on it.

Click on "update," and the play store will start downloading the latest version of the game.

