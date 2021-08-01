How to update Minecraft 1.16 version to 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update across all devices

It has been well over a month since the release of the much-awaited Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. Quite a few new blocks and items have made their way to the game through the update. Three new mobs have also been introduced: axolotls, goats, and glow squid.

The 1.17 version is the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update, and 1.18 will be the second part. While Mojang revealed no specific release date for 1.18, the developers clarified that it would be released in 2021. Below is a step-by-step guide on installing the Minecraft 1.17 update on supported devices.

How to update Minecraft to version 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Java Edition

Step 1: Open the official Minecraft launcher. It needs to be the latest version.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Installations" tab.

Step 3: Click on the new "New installation" button.

Step 4: Select version 1.17 and write a name for it.

Step 5: Go back to the "Play" tab and click on the green play button.

Bedrock Edition

The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft is available on several devices. Below are the steps to update the game on each one of them.

Pocket Edition

Step 1: Launch the Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft.

Step 3: Locate the game and click on it.

Step 4: Click on the green update button. The update will start downloading shortly and will be installed on its own once downloaded.

Xbox

Step 1: Navigate to My Apps & Games.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft. Then select "More Options."

Step 3: Select "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Step 4: Go to "Updates" and update the game from there.

Playstation

If the auto-update is enabled, the game will probably be updated. Otherwise, PlayStation users can:

Step 1: Search for the game and select "Options"

Step 2: Then, players need to select "Check for updates." The update will show up and will be installed on its own.

Windows 10

Step 1: Launch the Microsoft store.

Step 2: Click on the three dots in the top right corner. Then select "Downloads and updates."

Step 3: Click on the "All Owned" section and find Minecraft. Players can click on it and update from there.

Nintendo Switch

If the auto-update is disabled, Minecraft can be updated manually by following these steps:

Step 1: Select Minecraft and click on the "+" or the "-" button.

Step 2: Navigate to "Software Update."

Step 3: Players need to select "Via the Internet," and the update will be downloaded and installed.

