How to update Minecraft 1.17 Java Edition to version 1.17.1

Satisfying game updates every year are one of the main reasons behind Minecraft's immense success and popularity. After a fantastic nether update, Mojang released the first part of the most anticipated Caves and Cliffs update last month.

The Minecraft 1.17 update was all about preparing the game for the upcoming 1.18 update. Still, this update brought tons of new content, ranging from new mobs to new blocks and items. The first part of Caves and Cliffs has added over 100 blocks and items.

Like other major updates, Mojang is about to release a minor update to fix bugs and crashes from the 1.17 update. The update is set to be released on July 6th if no critical bugs are reported.

Update Minecraft 1.17 Java Edition version to 1.17.1

The 1.17.1 update will be available for free to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft. This update is expected to release around 8:00 AM PST. However, the release time may change, so keep checking the launcher for the update.

Players will be able to download the update as soon as it releases tomorrow. Follow these steps to download the 1.17.1 update:

Players need Minecraft launcher to install the 1.17.1 update. Download and install it from here, if not already installed.

Switch over to the "Installations" tab.

From here, players have to choose the 1.17.1 version and make a fresh installation.

The launcher will install the 1.17.1 update on the PC.

That's it. Mojang prefers to keep the update process simple and easy to do for everybody.

Major bugs fixed in 1.17.1 update

The 1.17.1 update doesn't feature any new content, but instead fixes tons of bugs from the 1.17 release. Check out some of the official bugs fixed in the upcoming Minecraft update.

Pistons and dispensers can be used to create ghost blocks using powder snow.

Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water.

Long jumps by goats are not affected by the jump boost effect.

Withers are now affected by potion effects.

Small dripleaf is consumed without being placed when used on tall seagrass.

Very long loading pause while booting the game

Blue axolotls can spawn naturally.

Diamond ore distribution changed between 1.16.5 and 1.17.

Other than these, Mojang has fixed many technical bugs. They have also addressed the diamond ore generation issue in 1.17.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod