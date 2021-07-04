Top 5 bugs fixed in Minecraft 1.17.1 update

The first update after Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is complete and ready for release. After releasing a major update, developers release a minor update to fix bugs.

Minecraft 1.17.1 is an upcoming minor bug fix update. It will be available on Tuesday, June 6th. Along with new mobs, blocks, and items, the 1.17 update also brought changes to already existing features in Minecraft, such as cauldrons, beacons, rails, etc. With so much new content, players expected some bugs as well. Here are some of the best bug fixes in this update.

Major upcoming bug fixes in Minecraft 1.17.1 update

5) Captured axolotl always tries to leave water.

Axolotls leaving water (Image via Reddit)

Axolotls are one of the new mobs added in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1. They are a new pet-type mob similar to wolves. As soon as the update dropped, many players began to search for axolotls.

However, captured axolotls tried to leave the water. This bug is fixed in the 1.17.1 update, which means axolotls will now swim in aquariums/pools instead of staying in a corner.

4) Jump boost effect doesn't affect goat's long jump

Goats in Minecraft (Image via PCGamesN)

Goats are another new mob added in the 1.17 update. Other than hitting mobs and players, goats can also jump high up to 10 blocks. However, they were not affected by the jump boost effect due to a bug.

This bug was fixed in 1.17.1 pre-release 1. Players can now find goats jumping much higher when affected by the jump boost effect.

3) Walking through water constantly switched player from walking mode to swimming

The 1.17 update added a weird bug where flowing water would force a walking player to swim. The player would constantly switch from walking to swimming mode. It is annoying for every player who experiences this bug. Mojang fixed this issue in 1.17.1 pre-release2.

2) Blue axolotls spawning naturally

Technically blue axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Blue axolotls are the rarest type of axolotls in Minecraft. They were supposed to be obtainable only via breeding. However, blue axolotls did spawn naturally in the Java Edition. It affected their rarity and made them quite common.

In 1.17.1, players will only be able to obtain blue axolotls through breeding. There is only a 0.00083% chance to get a blue axolotl by breeding two non-blue axolotls.

1) Diamond generation is fixed

Minecraft 1.17 update brought no new biome or world generation changes, but the diamond ore generation was still affected. This was an unintentional change and will be fixed in the upcoming 1.17.1 update.

Sadly, the chunks already loaded in 1.17 will be unaffected. Players will have to visit new unloaded chunks to find diamonds by mining at Y level 11.

