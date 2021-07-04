Minecraft 1.17.1 update expected release date and time

On June 8th, Mojang released the first part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. Even though developers have not added any new biomes, the update is still pretty huge.

The Minecraft 1.17 update introduced over 100 new blocks and items, much more than the nether update of last year. The first phase of Caves and Cliffs also added cute axolotls, glow axolotls, bleating goats, magical amethyst shards, and more. With so much new content, it is expected that some bugs will slip in.

After every major update, Mojang releases a minor update to fix bugs added in that update. The 1.17.1 update is ready to fix the bugs added in the 1.17 update.

Expected release date and time for Minecraft 1.17.1

Release date and time

Mojang has announced the release date for the Minecraft 1.17.1 update. A minor bug fix update is set to be released on Tuesday, July 6th. However, it may get delayed if a critical bug is found and developers already have a release candidate for the 1.17 update.

If no major bug is discovered, the update will be released as planned on Tuesday. Like the 1.17 update, it is expected to be released around 8:00 AM PST.

Changes and fixes in the 1.17.1 update

Many players reported bugs related to diamond ore generation, the behavior of new mobs, technical bugs, and more. The 1.17.1 update will fix many significant bugs and bring changes to mobs.

Check out the major changes and bug fixes coming in the 1.17.1 update:

Classic Chinese language added. East Allgovian German, Manx, and Sicilian languages are removed due to incomplete translations.

Powdered snow cannot be used to create ghost blocks.

Zombies, Zombie villagers, husks, and drowned don't pick glow ink sac.

Players

Normal goats can spawn screaming goats through breeding.

Drowneds now have a higher chance to drop copper ingots on dying.

Diamond ore generation is reverted to how it was in 1.16.5.

A villager holding an item won't drop the item upon dying.

Captured axolotls won't try to leave water anymore.

The collection rate of powdered snow is now two times faster.

There are many other technical bug fixes coming up in this update as well. Players should look out for the 1.17.1 update on Tuesday and it is important to remember that the diamond ore generation fix won't affect loaded chunks.

Players must travel to newer chunks in Minecraft 1.17.1 to find diamonds in the same manner as in Minecraft 1.16.

