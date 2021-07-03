Minecraft 1.17.1 update: Everything we know so far

The 1.17 update was one of the biggest in the decade-long history of Minecraft. Even though there are no new biomes, the sheer number of new blocks and items was enough to satisfy many Minecrafters.

Minecraft 1.17 is Part 1 of the much-anticipated Caves and Cliffs update. As announced in April, the first update added adorable axolotls, glow squids, mischievous goats, beautiful amethyst geodes, and over 100 new blocks and items.

With so much new content, many bugs also slipped into the update. But there is nothing to worry about as Mojang will release the 1.17.1 update to fix the bugs and crashes from Minecraft 1.17.

Learn about the upcoming Minecraft 1.17.1 update

Release date

After three pre-releases, Mojang has finally released the first Release Candidate for 1.17.1. The release date for 1.17.1 has been announced to be Tuesday, July 6th. Unless a new critical bug is discovered, the update will come out on this date.

Players can download Release Candidate 1 to test the upcoming changes and fixes in the 1.17.1 version. It is available for free to all Java Edition players.

Changes and bug fixes in 1.17.1

Here are some of the crucial changes and fixes coming in the Minecraft 1.17.1 update:

Cauldrons collect powder snow at two times the speed.

Players can only obtain blue axolotls through breeding.

Drowneds have a higher chance of dropping copper ingots.

Players can now get screaming goats through breeding.

New language: Classical Chinese added.

Zombies, husks, villager zombies, and drowneds do not pick glow ink sacs.

Axolotls won't try to leave the water.

Emerald and diamond ore generation fixed.

Many bugs related to new mobs are fixed.

Along with all of this, the update has many technical changes and fixes. Many players were having a hard time finding diamonds in the 1.17 update.

Minecraft 1.17.1 reverts the diamond generation to how it was in 1.16.5. However, world generation changes won't take place in loaded chunks. Players will have to go to newer chunks to find diamonds using the same old methods.

