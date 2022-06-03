How to update Minecraft 1.18 version to 1.19 The Wild Update upon release

About six months after the spectacular Caves & Cliffs Part II, Mojang is ready with another great Minecraft update focused on the Overworld realm.

Major updates usually have a time gap of approximately a year, so many players are delighted to get game updates in quick succession.

The Wild Update is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. The Minecraft 1.19 update will be released for all platforms on the same day. Mojang will be releasing the update for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other devices.

As soon as the update is released, players will be able to update the game to version 1.19 and enjoy all the new wild features in The Wild Update. In this article, players can learn how to update to the new version of the game once it is released.

How to update Minecraft to the latest 1.19 update

Java Edition (Windows, MacOS, and Linux)

Updating to the latest game versions is pretty easy for Java Edition players. Minecraft: Java Edition has the same launcher across all three platforms: Windows, MacOS, and Linux.

Players will be able to download The Wild Update using the Minecraft launcher as soon as the update is released on June 7.

Follow these steps to download the 1.19 update for Java Edition:

Open the Minecraft launcher. Go to the Installations tab. Create a new installation. Select the latest version, 1.19. Finish creating profile. Go to the Play tab and launch the newly created profile withThe Wild Update.

Bedrock Edition devices

Unlike Java Edition, Bedrock Edition is available on various devices, including most consoles and mobile devices. Steps to update the game to the latest version, 1.19 Wild Update, vary depending on the type of device.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Will you test your courage in Well now you’ve gone and done it… All that noise you’ve been making has awoken the warden!Will you test your courage in #TheWildUpdate ? Coming June 7! Well now you’ve gone and done it… All that noise you’ve been making has awoken the warden!Will you test your courage in #TheWildUpdate? Coming June 7! https://t.co/MasruunFU8

Since Mojang has already revealed the update's release date, Bedrock players can enable automatic updates on their game stores to download the 1.19 update as soon as it's out. Players can also choose to manually update the game to version 1.19.

Here are steps to update Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on popular platforms once version 1.19 is out.

Android devices

Open Google PlayStore. Search for MC. If the game is already installed, players will get the Update button. Otherwise, players can directly download The Wild Update.

iOS devices

Open Apple App Store. Search for MC. Download or update the latest version, 1.19.

Windows

Open Microsoft Store. Click on Library. Click on Get Updates. Update MC to the latest version.

PlayStation

Select the game using the 'Options' button. From here, check for updates. PlayStation will then download The Wild Update.

Xbox

Go to 'My Apps & Games.' Click on the 'More Options' button for MC. From the list, select 'Manage game & add-ons.' After that, select 'Updates.' From here, players can download The Wild Update.

Most of the systems mentioned above have auto-update enabled by default. This will automatically download and install The Wild Update.

However, if auto-update is turned off, players can always manually download the update using the above steps.

