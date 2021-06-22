How to update Minecraft Java Edition from 1.16 to 1.17 easily

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was released by Mojang after dividing the update into two parts. The first part does not include the major cave biomes and cliff changes, but it does have a lot of content to enjoy for the players.

The first part of the Caves & Cliffs update brings cute and mischievous mobs like the axolotl, glow squid,and goat along with new items and ores such as spyglass, copper and deepslate. Some new features have also been added, like players being able to place underwater rails.

The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update will also bring a new scary mob called the Warden. The Warden is the first-ever blind mob in Minecraft made up of sculk sensors that are another new block which will come in the update later this year.

The 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update is now available to download, and this article focuses on teaching the players how to update Minecraft from 1.16 to 1.17 on Java Edition.

Steps to update Minecraft to 1.17 in Java Edition

The procedure for downloading the latest version of Minecraft is pretty simple on Java Edition. Players need to follow these steps for:

Installing the game first time

Players need to create a Mojang account and purchase Minecraft from the official website.

Once the purchase is made, download Minecraft launcher from here.

The players must open the launcher and log in to the account using which they bought the game earlier.

In the launcher, players need to select the latest version of Minecraft in version options on the bottom left side.

Then click on play, and it will install and run that version.

Updating from a previous version

Players need to open the Minecraft launcher.

Then they need to select the latest version of the game from options in the bottom left which is close to the play button.

Click on play, and the launcher will download the update and play the game once installed.

Players should make sure that their computer has at least 2 GB of free storage in order to install or update Minecraft.

