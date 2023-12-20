How to use attribute command in Minecraft?

Since Minecraft is a complete sandbox game, it allows players to enter any command to change some of its core aspects. Amongst many commands, '/attribute' is one of the most fascinating ones to check out. It essentially allows players to change their and other mobs' properties, such as their movement speed, overall luck, size, etc.

Here is everything to know about the attribute command and how to use it in Minecraft.

Everything to know about the attribute command and how to use them in Minecraft

Enabling cheats to use commands

Players need to enable cheats in order to use commands in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

First and foremost, players must remember that they cannot simply input commands and change anything in any world. To use them, a world must have cheats enabled on it.

To enable cheats, players must create a new world and toggle 'cheats' in the world creation page. After entering the new world, they will be able to input commands freely.

A regular survival world will most likely not have it enabled since players can easily beat the game. However, players can temporarily enable cheats by opening the world to LAN via the pause menu and enabling cheats from there.

How to use the attribute command

The attribute command can change a lot of aspects of a player or mob in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

A whole list of options will appear as soon as players enter the '/attribute' command and enter an entity's or their own username. These are all mob or player attributes that can be changed via the command. The list of properties consists of:

Max health

Max absorption

Follow range

Knockback resistance

Movement speed

Attack damage

Armor

Armor toughness

Attack knockback

Scale

Step height

Some special attributes dedicated to players are attack speed, luck, block interaction range, and entity interaction range. The jump strength of horses, the flying speed of bees and parrots, and the reinforcement spawning of zombies can also be altered using this command.

All these attributes of mobs and players have a default value, which can be changed after selecting one of the properties from the option and then typing in 'base set' along with any value the player wants to set.

For example, players' in-game character's default size is 1. They can reduce it to a minimum of 0.0625 or a maximum of 16. In essence, they can either become extremely small or massive, depending on the value set by the attribute command.

New attributes coming soon in Minecraft 1.20.5

In the latest Java Edition snapshot 23w51b, Mojang released three new attributes that can be altered: the scale and step height of both mobs and players, the entity interaction range, and the block interaction range exclusively for players. These will be officially added in the upcoming 1.20.5 incremental update for the game.