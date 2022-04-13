How to use the Backrooms mod in Minecraft

Mods or modifications in Minecraft speak for themselves. These player-made content packs for the game add many new features or add more contempt for existing features. Players can add new types of furniture, animals, hostile mobs, food items, and even redstone contraptions.

Over the last decade, the game’s community has been busy making these mods and has never failed to deliver. Each mod is updated regularly as per the version of the game or to add customized content.

This article will talk about the Backrooms mod for Minecraft. The Backrooms mod is based on a “creepypasta” or “urban legend” that tells the story of a seemingly limitless maze filled with different randomly generated office rooms. The walls of each room are painted yellow, and square ceiling lights can be seen everywhere.

The Backrooms mod in Minecraft: How to download and use

The Backrooms mod adds an area comprised of several unique levels. The floor on the ground level is named floor 0 and contains the "default" layout of the yellow-colored and randomly generated office rooms. The next floor, floor 1, includes concrete walls and cement floors, with the upper floors having other special qualities.

Aside from displaying horror and puzzle-like elements, the Backrooms mod also challenges players who like to use ender pearls to travel around the game's map. The point of the game is not to be lost inside the "backrooms" area, which can only be found by going through specific walls that are false and have doors behind them.

Ender pearls can assist players in doing this. However, an ender pearl throw can also leave the player stuck and suffocating inside a wall or a block falling from the ceiling. Therefore, players need to measure their throws and be cautious about where they might land.

Tons of supplies are recommended for Minecraft players who want to go into the backrooms. Since all the players do in the backrooms is run around and try to figure out an exit, they will need to carry a ton of food.

The only source of food found inside the backrooms is rotten flesh. Chunks of this food time can be found inside single chests, which are rarely and randomly placed throughout the maze.

Therefore, it is advisable to carry better and stronger food items when delving into the backrooms. Weapons are also recommended, as various entities lie in wait for the player and can attack under different circumstances. The only way to get out of the maze or the current level and move to the next floor is to find a glowing yellow door that looks like a portal.

The game's default mobs are bound to appear from time to time, but with various deformities and unusual character models. For example, players can encounter pigs with no face or villagers that pop into the screen's corner and disappear.

The Backrooms mod is a popular horror-themed mod (Image via 9minecraft/LudoCrypt)

The creator of the mod has also worked hard on ambient music for each level of the mod. A ton of different soundtracks can be found for each level, giving players a choice between them.

A version of the mod without ambient music is also available to be downloaded. Since the mod is based on horror elements, music and ambiance are crucial to the player's Minecraft experience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar