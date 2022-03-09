How to use the biome finder in Minecraft

For those unaware, the biome finder is a great way to find a biome easily in any Minecraft world. Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has a huge community of players, fans and modders that constantly come up with new ways to help each other play the vast sandbox game. There are several websites that help players find the exact structure or biome they are looking for, and one of them is biome finder.

Biomes are different types of regions in the game that have different terrain, vegetation and blocks depending on the height, temperature and other environmental characteristics. From deep oceans to hot deserts, the game offers all kinds of natural and magical biomes. If players need to find a specific one quickly, they can do so with this useful tool.

How to use the biome finder tool for Minecraft

The site to the biome finder

First, players need to know that this tool is not inside the game itself and can only be used from a website that can be found here. Fortunately, there are several such tools available on the internet for Minecraft. To operate this tool, players will need to go to the website.

Once they open the site, they will see the complete interface of the tool. Players can enter the seed of the world in one of the boxes there, see the map area showing the biomes, and browse through other settings that can be applied.

How to use the tool

Map showing the world and all the biomes (Image via Sportskeeda)

To find biomes in a particular world, players will first need to know about seed. Every Minecraft world has a special set of characters that is called seed. In Java Edition, players can find the seed to their current world by typing the '/seed' command in the chat. In Bedrock Edition, players can go to their world settings to find the seed.

Additional settings in the tool (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once done, players must simply copy and paste the seed into the tool and hit 'Enter.' Shortly after, the world map will be updated and will reveal the various biomes within it. With additional settings, players can also change the realms of the world, highlight a particular biome, and even see cave biomes in the newer versions.

