How to use Blockbench in Minecraft

Minecraft is considered by many as the single greatest game of all time. This fact is backed up by the game’s sales and the large number of people that play the game, which includes players from the age of 5 to full-grown adults. Additionally, the game has gained a ton of recognition for being immensely customizable.

Players can add and alter elements of the game using plugins, mods, shaders, resource packs, and more. Many players also like to design their own custom objects or items, and this can be done through editing programs.

Blockbench is a widely known model editing software that also happens to be open source. This means players, modders, developers, coders, and other people working in the industry can use it for free. The software is also open to being altered or modified.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how to use Blockbench.

Blockbench is a program that facilitates the creation of box-like, pixel-based models, making it one of the best choices in Minecraft, as the game is built using blocks and pixels.

Blockbench is used for a ton of external modifications. These include resource packs or texture packs for the Java Edition of the game, add-ons for the Bedrock Edition of the game, and mods for all versions.

Players can create models fit to be included in the game or those that are based on the game’s pixellated and somewhat retro art style. This aspect of the game makes Blockbench infinitely valuable; there aren't many programs that work this well with games like Minecraft since modern gaming is more focused on photorealistic graphical fidelity and seamless animation.

Speaking of animation and in-game motion pieces in general, Blockbench is a popular choice for developers and modders when it comes to creating animated pieces or gameplay bits for the game. Almost every entity and item in the game can be recreated using this program.

The Minecraft Marketplace holds an incredible amount of items that have been developed with the help of the Blockbench program. Additionally, some of the newest mobs in the game, including goats and axolotls, were developed using Blockbench.

One of the biggest reasons that Blockbench is used is to make customized mob designs. Players are given assets and templates that they can use as a foundation for their designs. In order to create custom mob models, players will need a plugin known as Minecraft Entity Wizard.

A mob model made using the Entity Wizard (Image via Sketchfab/Bada)

An example of a custom mob can be a grizzly bear. Grizzly bears can be made using the polar bear template as the base. Players can then change the color of the mob and even its spawn egg to represent the custom mob. Players can name the mob whatever they want and even upload custom textures for the mob or its spawn egg.

