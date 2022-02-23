Top 3 uses of eggs in Minecraft

Eggs are one of the easiest items to obtain in Minecraft. Players who spend any amount of time walking around chickens will likely walk away with a few that were on the ground.

Each egg will drop from a chicken every 5-10 minutes. If players are around for a little while, the chicken will ultimately drop several eggs.

They can also be obtained through a fletcher's chest in a village, which has a 23.3% chance of having one egg. Occasionally, a fox will spawn with an egg in its mouth, too.

Players might throw them away or just stash them in their chests, but they're actually quite useful. Here are a few of their best uses.

Best uses for Minecraft eggs

3) Spawning chickens

Minecraft @Minecraft bit.ly/papercraftstud… Which came first: chicken or egg? Neither! Both came in 1.0.14! Papercraft a clucker & show us how you #MinecraftIRL Which came first: chicken or egg? Neither! Both came in 1.0.14! Papercraft a clucker & show us how you #MinecraftIRL bit.ly/papercraftstud… https://t.co/Itb8KrjKyY

In Survival mode, there are no spawn eggs. Those are reserved for Creative, so players can't spawn mobs unless they use commands. However, eggs function like a semi-effective chicken spawn egg.

Throwing an egg at the ground has a 12.5% chance of spawning a chick. If that happens, there is then a 3.125% chance that three more chicks will spawn. Eggs can be one of the best ways to get more chickens.

2) Projectile weapons

Eggs are throwable. It's how players use them to attempt spawning chicks, but it can also be useful in combat. Unfortunately, an egg will not do any damage to players, just like snowballs. However, it will deal a bit of knockback to players and mobs, so it can be useful to escape a pressing situation.

1) Crafting recipes

Cake can be crafted using eggs (Image via Minecraft)

The best use for eggs is in crafting recipes. Some of the best and most useful food items require eggs, so players might not want to just throw them away. Both pumpkin pies and cakes require eggs and they are both very good food sources.

The crafting recipe for cake is three milk buckets, two sugar, three wheat and one egg. A single slice of cake, out of seven total, restores two hunger points.

One pumpkin, one sugar and one egg will make pumpkin pie. Eating one pie restores eight hunger points.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

