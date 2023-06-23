Mojang's pride and joy Minecraft boasts an extremely large repository of in-game commands that allow players to create items, teleport entities, and much more. Be that as it may, these commands can get considerably complex, depending on what's required by a player. While the in-game command assistant is certainly helpful, it doesn't always explain all of the necessary syntaxes.

Fortunately, there are resources available that can help fans with this situation. Numerous websites and software developers have created command generators, which structure commands based on a player's parameters and lay them out so players can enter them in-game without encountering any errors.

Furthermore, many of these generators operate for multiple versions of the game, so players won't have to worry about the syntax differences between major updates.

How to use Minecraft command generators, courtesy of DigMinecraft

Although there are countless command generators provided by a wide variety of gaming websites, DigMinecraft offers one of the most all-encompassing collections available. This particular site has generators for providing various items to players, summoning mobs, setting villager trades, creating custom banners, and filling given locations with blocks.

Each of the generators at https://www.digminecraft.com/generators/index.php are incredibly intuitive to use and feature dropdown menus for players to set exactly what parameters they need in a command. Since there are so many different generators, it may be best for players to start with simpler examples before utilizing more complex options.

How to use DigMinecraft's summon mob command generator in version 1.20

Head to the URL https://www.digminecraft.com/generators/summon_mob.php or select the summon mob generator from the site's main generator page. In the "select a mob" field, use the dropdowns to choose which mob you'd like to summon. It's also possible to give the creature a custom name and a specific entity team by filling in the accompanying text fields. In the mob options section, select whether the mob is an adult or a child. There are also tick boxes you can activate to decide the mob's behavior. This includes being invulnerable, being persistent (not de-spawning), having the ability to pick up items or break doors, or even making the mob left-handed. You can also select the "NoAI" tick box to keep the mob stationary with no behavior. In the mob stacking area, you can select an additional mob that you'd like to stand atop your generated creature. This is optional, but you can select some pretty funny combinations. In the next set of lists, you can choose the armor, weapons, and tools the mob is using where applicable. You can not only select the armor here but also the chance that it drops when the mob is killed. The name and lore fields are also available to add flavor text to the armor. Next, it's time to select where your Minecraft mob will spawn. Use the three text fields to provide XYZ coordinates for the spawn point. The spawning can also be set to relative (depending on where the command is run) or absolute (the coordinates will spawn at the hard coordinates no matter where the command is activated). The next two sections cover movement and rotation respectively. If you enter coordinates in the former generator fields, the mob will move to that location after spawning. For the latter set of dropdown lists, you can set the rotation angles out of 360 degrees so that the mob will face a certain direction. Lastly comes the field that can apply Minecraft's various status effects to the mob if you'd like. Tick the boxes of any statuses you'd like to add. Once all of your parameters have been set, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click "generate command".

Once Minecraft fans have finished their specifications and hit the "generate command" button, they'll notice a collection of text that resembles the desired command syntax. From here, all players need to do is copy and paste the text into the game or type it out exactly as it appears.

