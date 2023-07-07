How to use Minecraft enchant command

Minecraft has all kinds of commands that players can use. Of course, these commands can only be used if that particular world allows cheats, since there is a lot that can be done through commands. From teleportation to killing all mobs in an area to getting any item, commands can do a lot in the sandbox. One of them can even enchant items with any level you want.

Enchanting is essentially applying certain magical power-ups to tools, weapons, and armor to make them stronger. Though in survival mode you will have to apply enchantments through an enchanting table or enchanted books on an anvil, it can be done extremely easily if you have access to commands. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to using the enchant command in Minecraft.

Steps to use enchant command in Minecraft

1) Enable cheats in a world

Either allow cheats while creating a new world, or open the world to lan and allow cheats in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to make sure that your world has cheats enabled since that is the only way to use commands. If your world is already created without cheats, you will need to activate it by opening it to LAN.

Then, you need to enter the world and pause the game. Click on the 'Open to LAN' button and toggle the cheats before clicking Start. This will allow you to use commands in an old world. If you are creating a new world, you can simply enable cheats before generating the world.

2) Using the enchant command

The enchant command only works if a player is holding an enchantable item in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must understand that you can apply the enchant command to any player. Next, you must make sure that a player is holding an item that can be enchanted.

Type in the '/enchant' command, then type the username of the player that wants the enchantment. Lastly, you can choose from a plethora of enchantments available in the game and then specify the level of it.

Remember, you need to be holding the item and then enter the command for it to work properly. Once the command is executed accurately, that item will be enchanted, and a message will show that the process is complete.

Errors while using enchant command

There are a few errors that you might experience while using enchant command in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are a few errors that you could experience while using the enchant command. One of them can be that an item is simply not enchantable. Of course, not every item can have enchantments; hence, the game detects that and will urge you to have an enchantable item in your hand.

There could also be an error telling you that you have entered an invalid level, which the enchantment is not compatible with. Lastly, an error could also pop up if a particular enchantment is not compatible with a certain item.

Poll : 0 votes