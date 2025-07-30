How to use new F3 debug screen in Minecraft Java Edition

In the most recent Minecraft Java snapshot, 25w31a, Mojang unveiled a brand-new F3 debug interface and settings. This feature will arrive with the next game drop, releasing sometime in the fall. Along with the new debug screen features, Java Edition also receives a host of copper-related features coming with the game drop as well. Since every player who owns Java Edition can play any snapshot, you can test the new debug screen right now.

Here is a guide on how to test the new debug screen and settings in Minecraft Java Edition.

Steps to use the new F3 debug screen in Minecraft Java Edition

1) Download the latest Minecraft Java snapshot 25w31a

Download the latest snapshot 25w31a from the launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to head to the official Minecraft launcher and head to the Java Edition section. There, you can select the drop-down menu and search for the latest snapshot, which should have 25w31a written below it. Select the version and hit play. The launcher will download all the latest snapshot files and run the game.

2) Enter a new world and press F3 for the new debug screen

Create a new world and press the F3 button (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After the game opens, you need to create a brand new world because it is a new snapshot. After entering the new world, you can simply press the F3 button on your keyboard to see the brand new debug screen. The main difference will be that the debug screen will be comparatively uncluttered, with only the important information.

3) Press F3+F5 for new debug screen settings

New debug screen settings allow you to customize every debug information (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After seeing the new default debug screen, you can then press both F3 and F5 buttons at the same time to open a new GUI called Debug Options. This area will allow you to alter every single information the debug screen can show. This setting area also allows you to toggle a few information to always remain on the screen, even when the debug screen is off.

Hence, this setting gives you full control over which information needs to be displayed in the debug screen, or which debug information needs to be displayed constantly in the HUD.

