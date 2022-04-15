How to use a potion of Poison in Minecraft?

A potion of Poison is a dangerous magical liquid in Minecraft. In the game, there are several types of potions that a player or other entities can use to their advantage in combat or a survival situation. While there are both positive and negative effects associated with these magical liquids, Poison, however, offers a negative effect.

There are a total of 15 different types of potions in the game, and most of them provide a positive effect, while others can cause damage and are meant to be thrown at other entities or opponents.

A potion of Poison is quite easy to brew and use; however, players must learn all there is to know about it to use this magical liquid efficiently.

Crafting and using a potion of Poison in Minecraft

How to brew this potion

First things first, players will need a brewing stand, water bottles, nether warts, and blaze powder to brew any kind of magical liquid. Once they have these items, they can start by making an Awkward potion by combining a nether wart and a water bottle. This will be the base for several other magical liquids.

Brewing recipe (Image via Minecraft)

After this, players will need a spider eye to combine it with the Awkward potion to brew the Poison potion. Spider eyes can be easily obtained by killing spiders.

Once players make the regular variant, they must always make a Splash or a Lingering variant of the potion. This is because the normal variant is for drinking purposes. But since Poison is a negative magical liquid, it will harm players if they drink it; this liquid is always meant to be thrown.

To convert it to Splash or Lingering, players can further brew it with gunpowder or dragon's breath.

How to use the potion

Throwing splash variant on villager (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have a Splash or Lingering variant of Poison, they can use it by simply throwing it at mobs or other players to poison them. Players must always be aware of the need to throw these bottles far away, so they aren't affected by them.

Once a bottle lands, it affects areas and targets. The affected entities will start taking damage depending on the level of the Poison. Players should also bear in mind that the Poison will never kill a mob completely but will drop its health to half a heart. If a mob is already at half a heart, they won't take any damage from Poison.

Some mobs are not affected by it (Image via Minecraft)

Boss mobs, undead mobs, spiders, and cave spiders are completely unaffected by this magical liquid. Witches in Java Edition are 85% immune to the potion, whereas in Bedrock Edition, they are completely immune to it.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh