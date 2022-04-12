Splash potion vs lingering potion in Minecraft: What's the difference between them

Splash potions and lingering potions are special types of variants of magical liquids in Minecraft. There are several potions that players can brew to use in dire situations. However, they come in different bottles, signifying different usages. While a normal potion can only be drunk by a player to use it, these two are different.

Brewing is a prominent feature and system in the game which enables players to make different liquids with magical powers that they can use in difficult situations. Out of 15 of them, some have a positive impact and can be used by players. Others have a negative effect and are meant to be thrown at opponents. Hence, players must know the difference between these two variants.

Both the variants will have the same type of magical liquid in them. The only main difference is how they are used and in which scenario they are used.

What's the difference between splash potion and lingering potion in Minecraft?

Splash potion

This variant is meant to be thrown towards an opponent or onto the player itself. As soon as the players throw it, the item will burst, and several particles of the effect will briefly come out. When this is thrown at an entity, that entity will absorb all the power of the liquid.

It can be thrown on other entities to put the effect on them (Image via Minecraft)

For example, if a player is in a dire situation and needs to weaken their opponent, they can throw a splash potion of harm towards them that will instantly deal damage. Or they can also throw a health liquid on the block they are standing on to gain health immediately.

Gunpowder used in the brewing recipe (Image via Minecraft)

This variant is brewed by combining a normal potion with gunpowder. Gunpowder is known for crafting other explosive items in the game. Hence, it is also used to brew this variant because the splash potion creates an explosion. Players will need to brew the normal liquid first and convert it into this variant.

Lingering potion

Lingering potion is essentially thrown to spread the effects of the liquid on an area and affect entities in those blocks. Unlike splash, lingering potion is not thrown at an entity but the location.

Any entity passing or standing in that location will be affected by the magical liquid. These potions can either be exhausted as time passes or depleted if an entity keeps absorbing the magical liquid.

Lingering effect on an area affects entities in it (Image via Minecraft)

For example, if a player is dealing with multiple mobs crammed in one place, they can throw a lingering potion of harming to that area to instantly deal damage to several entities standing there.

Brewing recipe containing dragon's breath from Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

It is brewed by combining splash potion variants with dragon's breath. Players can take a glass bottle when fighting Ender Dragon and gather the purplish fire that lingers on the floor from the dragon's attack.

It is an essential ingredient to brew this variant. The normal variant converts into a splash, and then with the dragon's breath, it transforms into lingering.

