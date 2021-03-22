Top 5 uses for poisonous potatoes in Minecraft

An infamous Minecraft food item is the poisonous potato. Despite not having the ability to be cooked, composted, or farmed back into crop rows, it still has its uses.

Introduced in the 1.4.2 update to the Java Edition of Minecraft, the poisonous potato has staked its place as a practically cursed food item.

This food item has a 60% chance of a 5-second poison effect once eaten but also satiates 2 hunger, with a 1.2 saturation. To even out the draining of 4 health from the player, it provides more fullness than a normal potato.

5 best uses of poisonous potatoes in Minecraft

#5 - Hypixel

On the Minecraft multiplayer server, Hypixel, a player can gain a sizable profit through poisonous potatoes. A single poisonous potato sells for 10 coins.

Poisonous potatoes can also be used to brew the venomous potion to craft the vaccine talisman and enchanted. This can help a player stake their economic claim on the skyblock server in order to help them achieve their goals.

#4 - Prank friends and beginners

It's always fun to prank friends and those who are new to Minecraft, and the perfect way to execute this plan is through a poisonous potato.

Sometimes, players might not pay close attention to an icon or the font when scrolling over items. This can be taken advantage of when a player isn't focused on what they're consuming, desperate, or are in a rush.

This is the time for the poisonous potato to shine. Rename the poisonous potato as "potato" using an anvil, then give it to another player; it's that simple.

Watch as the other player gobbles away just for the particle effects to appear. This might land the sender a respawn, but it's worth it.

#3 - A source of nourishment

Rotten potatoes serve as a great source of nutrition in Minecraft. They, surprisingly, provide more fullness than a regular potato at the price of a higher chance of the poison effect.

This should be eaten with caution, especially if a player's health is low, as it deducts four hearts by the time the poison wears off.

#2 - The Husbandry Advancement

The Husbandry Advancement is achieved by consuming anything in the game. Poisonous potatoes are included in those possible items.

While this isn't likely to be a player's first meal, it's certainly possible.

#1 - The Balanced Diet Advancement

The Balanced Diet Advancement in Minecraft comes at a price: Eat every food that can be consumed. This includes foods with adverse effects. The whole list currently includes 39 items, which is soon to be 40 with the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update.

This list includes the poisonous potato as well as uncooked chicken and rotten flesh.

Overview

Poisonous potatoes only serve a few purposes in the game, but a few that could not be achieved without it. They're important to the Hypixel community and to the players who want to acquire all the Minecraft achievements possible.