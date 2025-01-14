How to use rockets to fly in Minecraft

Elytra is considered one of the best and most overpowered tools in Minecraft. It allows you to glide from a high place, reach far-off places, and negate any fall damage. However, it is worth mentioning that when you obtain an elytra from an End City's floating ship structure, it does not let you fly.

However, there is a trick to fly with the overpowered gear using rockets. Here is a short guide on how to use rockets to fly with the elytra in Minecraft.

Steps to fly using rockets with elytra in Minecraft

1) Resources to have before the flight

Get the elytra and craft loads of firework rockets (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must get an elytra and craft lots of firework rockets. An elytra can only be found in End Cities, particularly where a floating ship generates. To do this, you need to finish the game by defeating the Ender Dragon.

Firework rockets are crafted with one gunpowder and one paper. In order to make lots of rockets, a Creeper and a paper farm will massively help you. However, to only fly once with elytra, a handful of rockets can also work.

2) Find a high place to jump off from

Find a high place from where you can start gliding with elytra (Image via Mojang Studios)

After getting the resources needed to fly using rockets, you must find a high place from where you can glide with your elytra. Make sure to find a safe location, preferably near a large water body and away from any tall mountains. This is because when you use the rocket, you will start flying pretty fast, and might not get enough time to react to obstacles.

3) Activate elytra and use firework rockets

Use firework rockets while gliding with elytra (Image via Mojang Studios)

After finding a decent high spot, jump off the spot and press the space bar once again to activate the elytra. You will notice that you will be gliding toward the ground. During this time, you can have your firework rockets in your right hand and right-click on the mouse to use it.

In usual cases, the firework rockets are used on the ground and they zoom towards the sky with particles. However, when it is used while gliding with an elytra, it will act as a boost and launch you forward.

Hence, by repeatedly using firework rockets at regular intervals, you can fly around the Minecraft world using an elytra.

