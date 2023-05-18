How to use Seed Template feature in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Every Minecraft Bedrock Edition world has a specific seed whenever it is created. It is an alpha-numeric code that generates all the information about how that world will be produced and where the players will spawn. Hence, if players want to spawn in a specific location, they search for seeds on the internet and use them to create a new world in their game.

Seed Template (previously known as Seed Picker) is an exclusive Minecraft Bedrock Edition feature that lets players choose any structure or biome seed and allows them to spawn near it. This is a brilliant feature for players since they don't need to find any structure or biome in the seeds manually. Here is a simple method for using the seed template in the game.

Steps to use the Seed Template in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Open the game and create a new world

First, players must create a new world to use the seed template feature in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to open the game and create a new world. Of course, once the world is already created, its seed cannot change since it holds all the information about how the world is generated.

Click 'Create a new world' and head to the 'Advanced' tab on the left. Here, you will see several toggle settings and a random seed at the top. With every new world, the game randomly chooses a seed. However, we need to pick a specific one.

There should be a 'template' button present beside the world seed. Once you click the templates, the main seed template page will open.

2) Choose from a variety of seed templates

There will be several seed templates with different biomes and structures in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Once the seed template page opens, you can choose from a list of biomes and structures near which you want to spawn. This will automatically set a specific seed that will spawn you either inside or near the biome or structure selected. If the game is properly updated, it will showcase new biomes and structures like mangrove swamps and ancient cities as well.

In the future, when the 1.20 update releases, the seed template should also show the new Cherry Grove biome and Trail Ruins structure.

3) Select the seed and enter the game

Simply select the structure or biome you want to explore after spawning and start the Minecraft Bedrock Edition world (Image via Mojang)

Once you have selected the desired structure or biome to explore, simply check all the other world settings before entering the new world. Once you are in, you will either be in the biome or structure you selected, or you will spawn near it.

For example, if you have selected an ancient city seed, you will normally spawn on the surface, but there will be an ancient city right underneath you in the Deep Dark Cave biome. You must explore and roam around a bit to find the desired location.

Poll : 0 votes