How to use a Splash Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

Potions in Minecraft come in three different categories: The first is the regular potion which can be drunk or slurped using the use button. The second is a lingering potion that can be thrown and whose contents literally “linger” on the ground or the area where it is thrown.

The third is a splash potion that can be thrown at a player or the ground near a player to instantly imbue them with the potion’s effects.

The Splash Potion of Weakness gives its receiver the “weakness” status effect. This effect reduces the receiver’s melee damage by two hearts or four health points in Minecraft Java and 0.25 hearts or 0.5 health points in Minecraft Bedrock.

The base version of the potion has effects that last for a minute and 30 seconds, while the stronger version lasts for four minutes. This article will go over some of the uses for a splash potion of weakness.

Minecraft: How can players use the Splash Potion of Weakness?

The “weakness” status effect is one of the few negative status effects in the game. For obvious reasons, players are advised to steer clear of using these on themselves or friendly players.

The effects of a Splash Potion of Weakness can be cured if a player drinks from a bucket of milk during the time they are inflicted by the effect. Some uses of the splash potion of weakness are listed below:

1) Weakening hostile entities

Since the potion is designed to weaken any entity it is thrown at, it is one of the best items to use against an enemy. Players can use it when fighting mobs like zombies and illagers, who use melee attacks to their advantage.

Players can also use these potions against other players in PVP situations where potions are allowed. The “weakness” effect can help players gain the upper hand in a PVP fight, as their opponents will be dealing less damage per hit.

2) Curing zombie villagers

The scary and growling zombie villager mob can be cured using a splash potion of weakness and a golden apple. Trading is one of the best features of the game, as it allows players to get some valuable resources and gear using a bartering system while saving time that would otherwise have gone into gathering them manually.

Curing a zombie villager provides the player with some great discounts, which are given to them by the newly cured villager. These villagers can be given any job the player wants and can serve as a valuable aid in their conquests and adventures throughout the game.

Potions are some of the most underrated items in Minecraft, especially for players who are new to the game. Players can find dozens of potions in the game’s arsenal, each contributing to a certain status effect that its consumer gets imbued with.

Potions like potion of night vision, potion of strength, potion of healing, potion of swiftness, and Potion of Fire Resistance are strong examples of potions that can determine the outcome of a battle between the player and some hostile mobs in an instant.

