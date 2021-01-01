How to use a spyglass in Minecraft 1.17

With the release of the first Minecraft 1.17 snapshot, players globally are excited to try out the new spyglass tool added to the game.

This spyglass will be the vanilla Minecraft version of Optifine zoom, allowing players to see much further than before, even stemming into far away chunks for clear vision.

This new item has an entirely new player interaction, and there's a different action for viewing through it, seen in F5 mode. The player raises the spyglass to their eye and peers through it.

This item can also be used in the prone position, as displayed in the reveal video. This allows players to be sneaky and spy on mobs and even their in-game friends.

Crafting a spyglass in Minecraft 1.17

To craft a spyglass, players must use two of the new items in the game: copper and amethyst.

Copper is found in a similar way that iron can is, scattered throughout the world. It seems to be relatively abundant and spawns at similar Y-levels to iron ore.

Copper has to be smelted into ingots before use, and a spyglass takes two copper ingots to make.

Amethyst shards are a new item found in amethyst geodes dotted around a player's world. They spawn anywhere at or below water level, meaning that players can find them interrupting their caves, underwater, or even at beaches.

Amethyst is unique because the blocks that spawn amethyst crystals cannot be harvested in any way, meaning that to collect the amethyst shards, a player must venture to and from their discovered geode. Amethyst also takes quite a while to grow to its mature state, making this exceptionally rare.

These new spyglass tools can be used by right-clicking them, and it will pull the player's view into a zoomed-in lens with a square vignette. To remove this vignette, players can use F1 to go into full-screen mode and click it once again to return to the squared off-screen.

These new tools the Minecraft developers created have so much potential. If they can be combined with crossbows, that would be a complete gamechanger for Minecraft long-distance PvP. Fighting those tough mobs won't be as tricky, but maybe aiming would be altered.

Phoenix SC on YouTube made a comprehensive video about how that may work in Minecraft, which gamers can find here.

Overall, these new Minecraft spyglasses will be useful in gameplay once the latest Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is released come summer 2021.

Players are looking forward to using all the new tools, supplies, and blocks. Hopefully, a new scoped crossbow would be added, which would truly upgrade PvP in Minecraft 1.17.