How to vote for Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem in Minecraft Live 2021 

This year's Minecraft event is going to let players determine which mob they want in Minecraft. Minecraft Live event is one of the best places for the community to get their voice heard.

Minecraft Live 2021 is set to start in less than an hour from now. Players from every corner of the world will get a chance to vote for their favourite mob during the live stream.

In the past few days, Mojang unveiled the three candidates for Mob Vote 2021:

Glare: A moss-covered flying mob who hates darkness

Allay: A vex-lookalike music-loving mob who will collect items

Copper Golem: A miniature golem who randomly presses copper buttons

Mob Vote 2021 theme is probably utility because all of these mobs have technical uses. Here is how you can vote for them during the live event.

Minecraft Live 2021: How to vote for mobs?

Mojang will start streaming Minecraft Live 2021 at 12 PM EST. Players can watch the live stream on Minecraft's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitch channel.

During the stream, Mojang will host Mob Vote 2021 and give players a chance to vote for their favourite mob among Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem. The vote will take place on Twitter.

If it's not already created, players will need to create a Twitter account to cast their votes. The first round of voting is going to be an elimination round. The mob with the least amount of votes will be eliminated.

After the elimination rounds end, Mojang will soon start the second poll on the official Minecraft Twitter page. The mob with the highest number of votes will be declared the winner of Mob Vote 2021.

Every mob and their abilities

Glare is the first candidate for Mob Vote 2021. It is a small moss-covered flying mob that will help players locate dark spots. Glare hates darkness and will fly to a dark area to let players know that hostile mobs can spawn there.

Allay looks the same as vex but is friendly and helpful. These music-loving mobs will collect items inside a certain distance for players. Once it is done collecting, Allay will fly back to the player and drop all items upon hearing a note block.

Copper Golem is a small and cute version of an iron golem. This mob loves pressing copper buttons randomly. Copper Golem is prone to oxidization and stops moving after getting completely oxidized.

