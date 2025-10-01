How will the nautilus mob change Minecraft?

Minecraft players were beyond delighted when the developers announced what the fourth and final game drop of this year will bring in. Titled “Mounts of Mayhem,” this update will bring a new underwater mob called nautilus and the spear weapon with interesting combat mechanics. While the spear will be a great addition, it is the nautilus mob that could impact not only the game, but also the future updates.

Unlike other mobs that can be found in the ocean, the nautilus in Minecraft can be tamed and then ridden using a saddle. It is more than just another rideable creature because it could possibly hint that Mojang Studios is now turning its attention towards the ocean, a region in the overworld that has been ignored for a long time.

The nautilus in Minecraft will be an important addition

Players can ride the nautilus mob to explore the ocean in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has never had any ocean mob that players can ride and frankly, they never needed one. The reason for this was the scarcity of anything interesting in the underwater world. Apart from some loot, items, and the ocean monument, there is nothing worth exploring in the ocean.

This is such a missed opportunity because the oceans take up a major chunk of the Overworld, and the developers can add a plethora of different unique items for players to find. A biome that is very large but offers very little is a problem that Mojang Studios should fix. And it seems that the nautilus might be the first step towards it.

The nautilus is special not just because it is the first rideable underwater mob, but because of all the possibilities it brings. First is the Breath of the Nautilus effect that allows players to breathe underwater without any time limit. This means that they don’t have to worry about brewing underwater breathing potions or craft special gear to ride the nautilus.

The second great thing is that they can equip armor on the nautilus, including netherite armor. This could also mean that a netherite horse armor might be on the way.

A zombie version of the nautilus will also spawn with the drowned riding it. It will throw the trident at the players, adding a new threat in the ocean. Easier exploration and challenging combat in Minecraft's oceans will make the biome much better.

The interesting bit is that since players have a way to move around in the ocean on a mob, could Mojang Studios add more structures and mobs to make the biome worth exploring? Many players want the developers to add more biomes to the End dimension, and rightfully so. However, the ocean needs more attention at the moment as the Overworld is a region that fans spend most of their time in.

