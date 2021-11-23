How will the new biomes look in Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2?

The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update adds a ton of new stuff to Minecraft, including candles, new types of ore veins, and a new music disk by acclaimed composer Lena Raine.

However, one of the biggest changes in this update comes to the world generation. The Cave and Mountain generation has been completely revamped, and a number of new biomes and sub-biomes have been added to Minecraft.

This article will tell players everything they need to know about the new biomes in the upcoming update.

Minecraft 1.18: Changes in biome generation

Cave biome generation changes and additions

1) Lush caves

Lush caves are beautiful (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves are a colorful and vibrant addition to Minecraft’s underground terrain. These are underground cave systems filled with a variety of plants like drip leaves, azalea trees, and cave vines. They contain a light-emitting plant called Glowberries, which can be consumed as food as well. They offer a place to rest and admire the beauty of the cave while facing the dangers of Minecraft’s dark dungeons, caves, and ravines.

Lush caves are home to the newest mob in Minecraft - the axolotl. These cute, water-dwelling mobs are found in underground water sources and emit chirping noises. Axolotls come in a variety of colors.

2) Cave systems

Caves are receiving a total overhaul, a change that will give them room to expand and fit in the new “noise cave” biomes coming to Minecraft. These include:

Cheese caves, which include bodies of water with no effect of sea level and ore chains.

Spaghetti Caves, which are thin, and long with small bodies of water.

Noodle Caves, which are smaller than Spaghetti caves but are almost similar in terms of generation.

3) Dripstone Caves

Dripstone caves are one of the new additions (Image via Minecraft)

These are huge cave systems filled with the new dripstone blocks. These caves contain hundreds of stalactites and stalagmites, which can be broken with any tool and mined with a pickaxe enchanted with Silk Touch.

These caves bring a welcome change to Minecraft as far as the game’s terrain generation is concerned, with stalagmites covering the ground instead of blocks. They also pose dangers such as steep platforms and pits full of pointed stalagmites.

4) Mountain generation

The Mountain generation has been revamped (Image via Minecraft)

Mountains are getting a complete makeover in this update, now generating six possible “sub-biomes”:

Mountain Meadow: These can be found on lower heights, with flowers and berries being generated on them.

These can be found on lower heights, with flowers and berries being generated on them. Mountain Grove: This area is where snow starts to generate, with spruce trees and rabbits being generated.

This area is where snow starts to generate, with spruce trees and rabbits being generated. Snowy Slopes: Goats can be found at this level, with ice starting to generate as well.

Goats can be found at this level, with ice starting to generate as well. Lofty Peaks: This biome is conditional, generating only above a certain height and requiring warm biomes to be generated around it.

This biome is conditional, generating only above a certain height and requiring warm biomes to be generated around it. Snow Capped Peaks: Tis biome requires absolute cold and high heights. Packed ice is found here.

Tis biome requires absolute cold and high heights. Packed ice is found here. Stony Peaks: The mountains in this biome consist of stone and gravel, which replace snow and ice. These can be found in warm biomes.

The 1.18 update is Minecraft’s most ambitious update since the game’s launch. It releases on November 30, but players can test out its features by playing the pre-releases of the update, launched by Mojang.

Edited by R. Elahi