“I don’t own a MacBook”: Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound trolled by fans for saying he has just two Apple devices

In the last two years, YouTube has experienced a sudden growth in Minecraft content. It has become one of the most-watched video games online. The new generation of content creators like GeorgeNotFound, Dream, and TommyInnit is one of the main reasons behind this boom.

Dream is easily the most famous Minecraft content creator on YouTube. In just a few years, he has gained over 25 million subscribers. His friend, GeorgeNotFound, is a sensational Minecraft influencer and content creator with over 9.5 million subscribers.

The duo is known for their hilarious replies and tweets on Twitter. At one of the recent events, a fan caught GeorgeNotFound lying to Dream on a voice chat and made a hilarious meme out of it.

Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound trolled for saying he owns only two Apple devices

GeorgeNotFound and Dream love to make fun of each other. Sometimes, they join bandwagons of fans and share memes about their friends.

Twitter user Michelle shared a clip of GeorgeNotFound and Dream talking on a Discord call. This video is a recording of Dream Discord Spookycast. In the clip, GeorgeNotFound is seen saying:

"I don't own any Mac computers. The only Apple things I own is my phone and Airpods."

His fans did not let a single thing go unnoticed. After showing the video clip, Michelle shows a picture of GeorgeNotFound holding a MacBook and smiling. The hilarious thing about all of this was that George's photo holding a MacBook was one of his top images in Google search results.

The tweet owner tagged Dream's second account, and Dream noticed the tweet and shared it instantly. Michelle had no idea Dream would see her tweet. After Dream's retweet, the meme blew up, with hundreds of fans joining the thread.

GeorgeNotFound probably forgot about the picture of him holding a MacBook. However, it also could've been his friend's or sister's MacBook. But nobody cares about that. His Minecraft fandom is busy enjoying the memes.

