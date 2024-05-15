"I kinda hate this": Exclusive Minecraft capes on TikTok and Twitch leave many fans feeling left out

Minecraft recently disclosed the first items that players will be getting for the game’s 15th anniversary - a TikTok cape and a Twitch cape along with a glitch mask. These can be obtained by redeeming a unique code at the game’s official website.

That said, some fans are not very excited about this development and they took to Reddit to share their opinion about it. Reddit user AMinecraftPerson made a post about these rewards and others chimed in.

u/Jimbo7211 commented saying:

“I kinda hate this. I wouldn't even want a YouTube one, even though that's the only video platform I use”

They further explained the reason why co-branded capes are a bad idea as they push toward brand loyalty and take away from the uniqueness of the item.

This was not just one isolated opinion. Other players also reacted similarly, pointing out that the brand collaboration with Twitch and TikTok was totally unnecessary as it was Minecraft’s 15th anniversary and it should have been just about Mojang Studios’ hit game.

u/registered-to-browse stated that it was a horrible idea that Mojang Studios had to tie this special event with some other platform (Twitch and TikTok). u/klight101 pointed out how this whole reward feels like a marketing stunt that the company is using to advertise media.

u/Recent_Volume2607 mentioned that the creeper cape was great but these branded capes are not impressive.

Reddit reacts to the capes (Image via Reddit/AMinecraftPerson)

Another common thread of comments was how many players did not want to go to TikTok to get the cape. Redditor anDAVie commented how they might get the Twitch cape but certainly won’t be logging in on TikTok.

On the other hand, u/aurichio mentioned how they have never used TikTok and don't intend to.

Minecraft exclusive capes for the 15th anniversary

All the rewards for the anniversary event (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios will be giving out rewards every day for 15 days to celebrate their 15th anniversary. The capes are the first of these items and there will be more to come. What’s more exciting is that Mojang Studios might announce the official release date of the Tricky Trials update, something every player is waiting for. If they do that, it is likely going to be on the last day of the event.