Why Minecraft may announce Tricky Trials release date as part of 15th-anniversary celebration

Mojang has announced 15 Days of Minecraft, a two-week celebration commemorating the game's original release in May 2009. It will take place on May 15-29, 2024. A trailer shared by the title's official X account promised "something to see, download, learn about, or play" on each day of the event, leaving fans wondering if information about the Tricky Trials update may be coming.

Many fans believe the Minecraft Tricky Trials update will be released in the first week of June (based on previous major updates following the same timing).

The Trails & Tales update's release date was announced on May 26, 2023. If Mojang follows its prior content scheduling, Tricky Trials will receive a release date announcement in mid to late May.

This would coincide with the duration of the 15 Days of Minecraft event, and it would likely be a huge point of excitement for many players.

Past signs point to Minecraft's Tricky Trials update releasing in early June

The Tricky Trials update's release date is heavily speculated to arrive by June 7, 2024 (Image via Mojang)

In the past few years, major Minecraft updates have had their release dates seemingly standardized to a degree. Both 2022's Wild Update and 2023's Trails & Tales both had a release date of June 7, with a release confirmation being unveiled shortly beforehand. Given this information, the game's 15th-anniversary celebration seems primed to reveal the final release date of Tricky Trials.

If Mojang follows the pattern of its prior major content releases in the last few years, it's hard not to think that Tricky Trials will have a release date of June 7, 2024, though the studio will likely confirm the final date in the coming days. Barring a last-minute announcement, that really only leaves the confirmation of Tricky Trials' release date to fall into the timeframe of the 15 Days of Minecraft event.

This certainly works, though, as the celebration's announcement trailer suggested that fans would be delivered content both in the game and outside it. What better way to celebrate the title's past as well as its future than by confirming the release date of its next major update?

While it isn't a certainty that Mojang will make the release date announcement for Tricky Trials during the 15 Days of Minecraft event, there isn't exactly a lot of room to do otherwise. The event takes place on May 15-29, 2024, so if Mojang makes a release date announcement afterward, that would be cutting things incredibly close if Tricky Trials debuts on June 7. However, players will know for sure in short order.