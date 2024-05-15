5 reasons to be hyped for Minecraft's 15th anniversary

Minecraft has completed 15 years and thrived to become one of the most popular and loved games. Mojang won't cut any corners when it comes to celebrating this massive event. To commemorate the occasion, the studio is celebrating 15 days of Minecraft and has something for everyone. The event is scheduled from May 15 to 29, 2024.

Many exciting rewards will be available for players. Mojang has kept a long-running event to ensure everyone should get something. While more rewards will come, we have distilled five of the best ones from this event.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Major things happening during Minecraft's 15th anniversary

The game turns 15 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft fans have been patiently anticipating this event's arrival, and it was worth the wait. A wide variety of things are happening in this event, and to make things even more exciting, we have pointed out the five biggest reasons everyone should be hyped for this occasion.

1) Capes all the way

The Twitch cape and glitch mask (Image via Mojang Studios)

The game's 15th anniversary brings new capes to mark this special occasion. We know two capes are already out and can be redeemed using a code. They include a TikTok cape and a Twitch cape along with a glitch mask. It is also speculated that logging into the game for 15 days during the event will unlock a special cape.

2) 15 creator items

The 15 creator items (Image via Mojang Studios)

While most people thought Mojang would just release a single in-game item or perhaps one or two capes for the anniversary, everyone was delightfully surprised to find that the game will give 15 different creator items.

The event starts on May 15, 2024, and will run till May 29. This is another great way of making the anniversary a big, exciting event. The TikTok and Twitch cape were the first items, and now we are waiting for the next items to come.

3) Minecraft is more affordable

The game is on discount everywhere (Image via X/minecraft0news_)

Perhaps one of the best things Mojang has given everyone for Minecraft’s 15th anniversary is making the game affordable for everyone. During the event, the game can be bought for just $1.99. The game retails for $6.99 on the App Store.

Not just that, the price of the Java and Bedrock edition has been slashed from $29.99 to just $14.99. That’s a price cut of 50%. It would have been great if the game's discounted price was exactly $15.

4) Sale for all Mojang Studios games

Legends is on sale as well (Image via Mojang Studios)

Not just the main game, but all the other games by Mojang Studios are on sale. This includes Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons. Some items on the Marketplace have also seen price cuts.

So all the players planning to buy things from the Marketplace can do so now. Note that some discounts are regional, meaning they might not be available in every part of the world.

Speaking of regional items, Microsoft is giving out a special Minecraft-themed sticker skin for the Xbox series X in Japan. Anyone who buys the console in Japan will get the sticker.

5) Tricky Trials release date

The Tricky Trials update might get a release date (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21 update, now officially titled Tricky Trials, is something everyone is waiting for. As of now, there is no information about the update's release date. But the last date of the event could be the one when Mojang Studios finally announced the release date for the update.

The last major update release date was announced on May 26. Considering that the final day of the 15-year anniversary would be May 29, it could not be more of a perfect date to announce the release date of Tricky Trials update, giving the event the perfect ending.