"I think you have an enemy": Community reacts to hilarious Minecraft glitch showing -1 friends

Minecraft glitches and errors are common and thankfully, most of them are simple and do not negatively affect the gameplay experience. Sometimes, mobs stop behaving normally or sometimes, parts of the world do not load. Glitches and bugs come in variety, but the best of them are the hilarious ones. Some glitches are so bizarre that they make the game behave completely differently, and someone has discovered one of these glitches.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named Jazzlike-Site5611 shared an image on the subreddit of the game showing the title screen and the “Friends” tab where one can find or invite their in-game friends. However, due to a glitch, the tab shows “-1” indicating that not only there are zero friends online, but the user seems to have a deficit in their friend list.

Reddit community took the opportunity to make fun and our sarcastic comments on this funny glitch. User DaPieStuffin commented:

“I think you have an enemy."

User x_Xyno_x said that it is impossible for the original poster and their enemy to be on the same server as well while user Gewalt_Und_Tod said that the OP owes Mojang Studios a friend to make the number 0 from -1.

The jokes did not end there. User EighthCello explained the glitch, saying that even this phenomenon occurs when the friendship is one-sided.

User red_the_great tagged along and ensured this one personally 'hurt' the OP, saying that the latest update syncs the player’s real-life friends with Minecraft friends, and hence they have a negative number in their friend list.

User ImmortalChahlyk introduced mathematics into the equation, hence solving the issue. User OneHoop admired their flair and appreciated the creativity.

User Nabir140 gave a different explanation that the OP’s friends are always negative while user BrightTooth3 said Herobrine got removed and hence the negative number.

Minecraft Realms glitch and error

Bedrock Realms were down for almost a week (Image via Mojang Studios)

While the glitch of getting negative friends is funny, this is not the case for all the glitches and errors. Recently, Minecraft had a really tough time for almost a week when their Realms servers went completely down, stopping players from accessing their world. This debacle was a big issue as it affected every player worldwide.

While the servers are back up and running, many players are now demanding compensation from Mojang Studios with many asking them to extend their subscription validity for a week. It remains to be seen how exactly the developers will handle the situation. At present, the Bedrock servers have been improved as compensation.

