Ice Spikes in Minecraft 1.17 version: All you need to know

Ice Spikes were added to Minecraft Java Edition in the 1.7.2 update, which was released in 2013. They are classified as common structures, but it can be somewhat hard to find them if players are looking in the wrong biomes.

With the recent arrival of Minecraft 1.17, and the upcoming release of 1.18, players might be wondering where to find Ice Spikes and what to expect from future updates.

Explained below is everything players need to know regarding Ice Spikes in the new Minecraft 1.17 update, as well as looking towards the 1.18 update.

Ice Spikes in Minecraft 1.17

What are Ice Spikes and where are they located?

Ice Spikes are a rare variant of the Snowy Tundra biome. It features mass amounts of packed ice spikes, which come in either short or tall variants. The short variants generate more often, and usually stand at about 15 blocks tall, whereas the tall ones will stand at around 50 blocks tall at least.

In the Ice Spikes variant of Snowy Tundra, there is little to no grass as it is replaced by snow blocks. Apart from that, water sources are limited as packed ice will cover most waterways.

No buildings spawn in this biome, although a few mobs such as polar bears, rabbits and strays will spawn. That being said, trees will also not appear in this biome.

How can players find the Snowy Tundra?

The Snowy Tundra is a somewhat uncommon Minecraft biome, which will usually spawn near other cold biomes, such as the Snowy Taiga. It has a few characteristics to look for, such as being mostly flat, covered in snow, and having sparsely scattered spruce trees along with some igloos here and there.

Once players are in this biome, their best chance of finding an Ice Spikes one is to continue through until they come across the latter.

Ice Spikes in 1.17

Ice Spikes can still be found in Minecraft 1.17, and players are quite obsessed with them in the newer Minecraft version. Tons of players have found amazing seeds that focus on the Ice Spikes biome, some of which are in the Snowy Tundra, while others are not located anywhere nearby.

Fortunately, they are still found in Snowy Tundras, although it is unclear whether or not they will still spawn directly in this biome once the Minecraft 1.18 update is released.

Ice Spikes in 1.18?

When Mojang released the Experimental Snapshot 1 for Java Edition 1.18 on July 13, the Snowy Mountain and Ice Spike biomes no longer generated. However, when Experimental Snapshot 2 was released on July 20, Ice Spike biomes were able to generate once more, although Snowy Mountains had no luck.

That being said, there is not much proof that the Ice Spike biome will be generating in the upcoming 1.18 update, although there still appears to be hope via the snapshot.

