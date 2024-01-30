"If there's a hole, villagers will find a way down!": Minecraft player discovers a group of villagers hiding in a pit 

Minecraft's villagers are among the most popular mobs in the game, but sometimes, they act in ways that defy logic. Redditor u/ItsJW531 learned this firsthand and shared their experience of finding a sizable group of villagers hiding together in a small pit. This led another Redditor, u/Fat-Cow-187, to reiterate the community-made axiom: "If there's a hole, villagers will find a way down!"

On an ordinary day in a Minecraft village, u/ItsJW531 noticed a small hole with a villager inside. After shoveling out the excess grass, it turned out that there were several villagers grouped up in a small pit to the side of the village, but how they got there is anybody's guess.

Minecraft fans attempt to solve how so many villagers ended up in a pit together

Almost immediately after the Minecraft clip was posted to Reddit, players began speculating about how so many villagers ended up in such a small pit. Others recounted their experiences with villager mobs in Minecraft, as the oft-roaming villagers surprisingly find themselves in strange locations and situations. Sometimes, they can even end up in substantial danger from hostile mobs.

Plenty of theories for the hiding villagers were scattered about in the comments. Minecraft fans suggested that they were attempting to avoid work, had started a party, had started a cult, or were planning an uprising to take over the village. The jokes were all particularly funny because the villagers in question were nitwit types, the only villagers who couldn't claim a profession within the village.

Some Minecraft fans were confused as to why the villagers were wearing green hats, as nitwits typically wear green robes. However, the explanation is simple: u/ItsJW531 had enabled the Programmer Art pack, one of Minecraft's classic texture packs. In this pack, villager hoods are placed atop the mobs due to the nitwit texture sharing a name with the Village & Pillage update's base villager texture.

Whatever the case, it appears that u/ItsJW531 had no explanation for how the villagers got into the small pit where they were found. Perhaps the Minecraft villagers spawned there accidentally since the space was covered up and wasn't too far from the village, or they may have found some way to fall or clip into the pit while the player was taking care of other things. The situation remains a mystery.

Whatever the case may be, it's a good thing u/ItsJW531 came along when they did, as there's no telling how long those villagers were stuck in the relative dark of the pit. While they won't be able to take on jobs due to their status as nitwits, they can at least rejoin their counterparts and find homes to keep themselves safe from hostile mobs in the foreseeable future (unless they get stuck in a pit again).