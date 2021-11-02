Illusioner in Minecraft: How to summon, strength, powers, and more

The nearly-endless world of Minecraft would have been dull if there were no mobs in it. Some mobs are peaceful and provide food items, while others are hostile and attack any player close to them.

Hostile mobs make Minecraft far more fun and challenging. Most hostile mobs attack only players, but a few have other priorities like pillagers, vindicators, etc. Illager mobs, also called evil villagers, attack players, villagers, and iron golems.

Out of various illagers, illusioners are arguably the most powerful in Minecraft. This article shares information about illusioners in Minecraft.

Everything to know about illusioners in Minecraft

Illagers (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, there are a few mobs available in the game code but cannot spawn naturally. Illusioners are one of those few unlucky mobs that were never added to the full game. However, with the help of commands, players can summon illusioners.

How to summon an illusioner in Minecraft?

As mentioned earlier, illusioners can only be summoned using commands in Minecraft. There is no spawn egg for illusioners. Because of this, many players don't even know about the illusioner.

To summon an illusioner, enter the following command in the console or chat:

/summon illusioner

Illusioner is only available in Java Edition. Using this command on Bedrock Edition won't summon the illusioner. Like killer bunny and giant zombie, illusioner is available in the game codes but does not spawn naturally anywhere in the world.

Strength and health

illusioner chilling with boys (Image via Minecraft)

Though the illusioner doesn't spawn naturally, developers have added almost all mob features to it. The illusioner is an illager-type mob and is inherently hostile towards players, villagers, and iron golems.

Evoker, a mini-boss illager, has 24 health points, whereas illusioner has 32 health points. Developers probably wanted to add it is as another mini-boss but dropped the idea for some reason.

In easy and normal difficulty, illusioners can damage 2-5 health points, whereas, at high difficulty, they deal 3-5 health points worth of damage. They may look a little weak compared to evokers, but illusioners have a couple of magic tricks up their sleeves.

Powers

There is a reason why illusioner are named so in Minecraft. Illusioners can use both crossbows and magic. These illagers have a higher arrow firing rate than skeletons and shoot arrows every second.

Illagers can use two spells in Minecraft: casting blindness and summoning duplicates. When the difficulty is hard, illusioners will inflict blindness status on the enemies by raising their arms and creating mist.

Illusioners can become invisible for 60 seconds and create four duplicates when they cast the invisible spell. Players can remove these duplicates by hitting the real illusioner. After the spell ends, all copies will automatically vanish.

Without a doubt, illusioners are among the strongest mobs in Minecraft. Luckily for the players, they won't have to face them in regular Minecraft worlds. Hopefully, developers will add illusioners in a future update.

