7 most important things to do early in Minecraft

Minecraft is a survival sandbox game that spawns a player in a near-endless world and encourages them to explore and find new areas, resources, and entities. However, those new to the game might find it difficult to learn the basics and what they need to do early on. Since the game does not have a particular training system, it simply spawns the player and expects them to progress forward.

This guide offers a list of activities or tasks players must first do when they spawn in a new world.

Note: This is a beginner's guide with some extremely basic steps. There is a possibility some players are already aware of these points.

Some of the most important tasks to do early in Minecraft

1) Punch a tree

Punching a tree is the first task you must do when you enter a new Minecraft world. It is very important, as you won't be able to progress forward without doing so. The most basic resource you need is wood to craft a crafting table and various wooden tools.

Using wooden tools, you can break stone blocks to make stone tools and other blocks. Hence, punching a tree is the most basic step.

2) Create a safehouse

Soon after spawning in a new Minecraft world, you must act quickly and protect yourself in the night when hostile mobs spawn. After gathering enough resources, quickly create a basic safehouse and stay inside it for the night.

Even the simplest safehouse made up of dirt blocks can keep hostile mobs at bay. You can also create a safehouse underground for easier access to the mines.

3) Craft a bed

Though many players avoid sleeping through the night and prefer to play non-stop, they must still have a bed early in Minecraft to quickly skip the night and progress in the game. To craft a bed, you must have three wool blocks and three wooden planks. Beds are great for traveling on land since you can skip the night and freely roam around without hostile mobs.

4) Obtain coal

Coal is another extremely important resource you must obtain early in Minecraft. It is the primary fuel for smelting items in a furnace, which, in turn, lets you cook food and create new items and blocks. Coal is also used to craft torches, the most basic and primary light-emitting block. The earth material can easily be found in the form of ores.

5) Gather food items

Since Minecraft is a survival game, you will need food to keep your hunger bar up and operate normally. Food items can be obtained in many ways: by killing farm animals and cooking their meat or by farming wheat and other vegetables. Items like pork chops, steak, and cooked mutton are among the best food items since they drastically increase your hunger bar.

6) Spawn-proof the area around the base

Once you progress a little further, you will have an area around your safe house where you can farm and create an animal shelter. However, you would not want hostile mobs to wander around the base at night. Hence, there is a trick to spawn-proof an area in Minecraft. This can be done using torches, as hostile mobs do not spawn in well-lit areas.

Alternatively, you can use certain blocks like trapdoors, glass, snow sheets, and slabs to spawn-proof an area.

7) Obtain iron

Iron is also another important resource needed not only early in the game but later as well. It is the first proper, strong earth material with which you can craft iron weapons, tools, armor parts, and shields. Once you obtain iron and craft all the necessary gear, you will be completely ready to venture into the unknown and fight hostile mobs.

Iron can also be used to craft various useful blocks that will further expand your abilities in Minecraft.