Iron Golems in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Iron Golems are a fan-favorite Minecraft mob.

They protect villages and provide a sense of security to villagers. Some players even prefer to keep them around their personal bases to protect against stray mobs.

This article takes a look at everything players need to know about Iron Goles in Minecraft.

Iron Golems in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: An Iron Golem making sure no mobs step out of line (Image via Minecraft)

The spawning of Iron Golems varies in different editions of Minecraft.

For example, in Java Edition, the villagers themselves will spawn an Iron Golem if one does not exist in the village already. They will attempt to spawn them while they are either gossiping or panicking.

In Bedrock Edition, Iron Golems will spawn with the generation of the village. If killed, they require certain conditions to respawn, such as:

75% of villagers must be working.

100% of villagers must have a bed.

Player must be within 80 blocks of the village.

Players can also spawn their own Iron Golems by using four iron blocks in a T shape (three on top, 1 on bottom middle). Once the player places a carved pumpkin or a jack-o-lantern on the top middle iron block, the Iron Golem will spawn.

Behavior

Shown: A Golem beating up a Zombie (Image via Minecraft)

Since it is the Iron Golem's duty to protect the village, they can be seen patrolling the perimeter of the village and its houses.

Iron Golems will attack any intruders that make their way into the village. As seen in the image above, the Iron Golem is attacking a zombie, killing it in two hits!

Iron Golems will even attack the player if they attack a nearby villager. While attacking, they will knock the enemy up into the sky, dealing fall damage once they land.

If an Iron Golem is located outside of a village, it will slowly find its way to the nearest village.

Iron Golems will have an increasingly cracked appearance as they take damage over time.

